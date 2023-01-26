7-Year-Old Killed, Mom Mauled by Two Rottweilers and Two Mutts

A 7-year-old boy has horrifically passed away after he was attacked by dogs, two of which were Rottweilers. In addition, the child’s mother was also hurt in the attack and sustained significant injuries in the tragedy that occurred on Saturday evening in Fort Hall, Idaho. The area sits on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in a statement, four dogs were involved in the attack. Two Rottweilers and two dogs of mixed breeds went after the child. All four dogs have since been euthanized.

At the time of the incident, Fort Hall Police responded after getting a report of “a young boy who had been attacked by multiple dogs and was unconscious.”

Medical personnel later took the child and his mother, Emily Islas, to the Portneuf Medical Center. Sadly, doctors later pronounced Kellan dead, according to a GoFundMe page created by Islas’ friend.

Before the tragedy, the family resided in an RV on the property of another family’s home, where the two Rottweilers and the two other dogs lived. At the time, the young boy went outside. After a few minutes, his mom later found him “lying face down with the dogs mauling him,” according to reports.

In addition, the mom didn’t get out unscathed. The dogs left her “severely injured” after trying to save her son. At one point, she even “laid on top of her son to protect him.”

The four dogs involved in the attack were later put down by tribal authorities.

In addition, the dog owners received citations for “15 violations of the Tribes’ Animal Ordinance including vicious Animal Attack, Rabies Vaccination, and Over the Limit of Canine or Feline Pets,” per reports.

“This is a tragic situation for the family, and my heart goes out to them,” Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said after the incident. “To lose a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. This situation is very difficult to understand, and my thoughts and prayers are with them in this tough time.”

At this time, Islas is in the ICU with severe nerve damage. Islas also has a ruptured artery in her right arm and damage to the back of her head, left arm, and back, according to the GoFundMe page.

“She did everything in her power to protect Kellan from that attack. She is an amazing woman and mother and sacrificed herself to try and save her little boy,” noted Islas’ friend Samantha Lenay.

“No mother should ever have to go through this,” she added. “It absolutely breaks my heart that this tragedy has happened. I know this won’t heal the hurt, but at least it can help.”