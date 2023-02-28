71-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies During Arches National Park Hike

A family hike in Arches National Park ended in tragedy as a Massachusetts father collapsed while exploring with his wife and son.

On February 24, park witnesses saw the 71-year-old male “collapsing to the ground and becoming unresponsive,” Arches (ARCH) officials report. That afternoon, emergency personnel would respond from Classic Air Medical, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Grand County.

CPR was performed on the individual on site. Tragically, the father was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was transferred to the Grand County Medical Examiner’s Office. There, an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and Grand County.

Additionally, The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will analyze the man’s body due to the “sudden, unexpected and unknown manner of his death,” local 2KUTV reports.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office as well as the National Park Service, the outlet cites.

The man’s identity is private as the investigation continues.

Arches park rangers respond to hundreds of search and rescue incidents (SARs) each year in both Arches and Canyonlands. Out in this vast, challenging desert, location and rescue can take hours – even days.

Sadly, deaths are not uncommon in the park. Alongside the National Park Service, Outsider wants visit to be safe, memorable, enjoyable, and above all: safe.

Safety in Arches National Park

Always check the weather before visiting Arches. Unseasonably warm temperatures can take hold of the desert any time of year. Intense sunlight, low humidity, and open desert with a lack of shade all compound these temperatures to make them potentially deadly to visitors. Those experiencing previous health conditions, such as heart disease, are at greater risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, both of which can be deadly.

In order to stay healthy in this climate, it is best to avoid hiking in the middle of the day in Arches.

For more on the park’s ‘HEAT KILLS’ safety program, see our full Arches National Park Safety breakdown here. Below, you’ll find general hiking safety for the park that greatly increases the safety of your trip:

Never rely on a cellular phone to summon help; cellular service will not reach into many areas of Arches

If you become lost, stay where you are and wait for rescue

Wandering alone will endanger your life and make finding you difficult

When traveling alone, always tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return

In all national parks, the buddy system will always be the best way to ensure a safe visit. Staying with companions while hiking allows for emergency aid contact, as was the case in this man’s tragic death.

To plan the safest and most enjoyable Arches trip, see our full overview of the national park here. Stay safe out there, Outsiders.