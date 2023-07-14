78 pilot whales slaughtered in front of cruise ship passengers in Faroe Islands

When arriving in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, passengers aboard a luxury cruise ship expected to enjoy the many beautiful sights and sounds the small island had to offer. What they got, however, was the sight of locals slaughtering 78 long-finned pilot whales near the shore.

As the ship pulled into port, a large group of island locals used knives and metal rods to kill the wild dolphins. This occurred as part of a centuries-old mass hunting tradition known as Grindadráp, a Faroese term translating to “whale slaughter.”

The British cruise ship operator, Ambassador Cruise Line, has since issued an apology to its patrons, who were reportedly horrified by the scene, the normally blue water a vibrant shade of red. “We were incredibly disappointed that this hunt occurred at the time that our ship was in port,” the company wrote on Twitter.

“We strongly object to this outdated practice, and have been working with our partner, ORCA, a charity dedicated to studying and protecting whales, dolphins, and porpoises in UK and European waters, to encourage change since 2021.”

Following the recent hunt witnessed by tourists, Blue Planet Society revealed that this is the 6th grindadráp of 2023 alone. Through these hunts, some 650 cetaceans have been slaughtered on the islands thus far.

Sadly we have to report that there has been another sickening massacre of pilot whales in the Faroe Islands.



80-100 of these gentle dolphins were butchered today in the 6th Faroe grindadráp (hunt) of 2023. This takes the total cetaceans slaughtered in the archipelago this year… pic.twitter.com/iaO8pDHSEW — Blue Planet Society (@Seasaver) July 9, 2023

The hunt begins by herding pods of pilot whales toward the shore. With the animals in shallow water, hunters kill them using knives, hooks, and other weapons. Witnesses reported this particular slaughter took around 20 minutes to complete.

Faroe Islands defend their regular pilot whale hunts

Since making headlines for the second time in three years, Faroe Islands locals have defended the practice. They argue that pilot whale and dolphin hunting is an important part of their cultural traditions. The hunts occur throughout the year and, according to locals, act as a substitute for factory-farmed meat.

“We are very proud of this practice and we will continue as long as we decide,” Faroese whale expert Bjarni Mikkelsen told Yahoo News, calling it “a traditional food source” they get for free.

All species of dolphins, porpoises, and whales, including pilot whales, are protected under the EU’s Habitats Directive. As an autonomous territory, however, the Faroe Islands are exempt from following wildlife protection laws.

In 2021, the Faroese government launched a review after 1,423 dolphins were slaughtered in a single hunt. They now have an annual catch limit of 500 dolphins and maintain the practice is regulated and sustainable.

Despite their name, pilot whales are actually a type of dolphin. They’re one of the largest members of the dolphin family, in fact, second only to the orca.

Preferring cooler temperatures, long-finned pilot whales inhabit the temperate and sub-polar waters of the southern hemisphere and North Atlantic. Though primarily a deep water species, they occur in coastal waters in some areas.

Like their cousins, the orcas, pilot whales are a difficult species to track. As such, their population numbers are unknown. That said, they aren’t considered endangered, despite being hunted for their meat, bone, and oil for centuries and even to this day.