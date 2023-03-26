8 Dolphins Dead in Mass Stranding Near New Jersey

A pod of eight dolphins died in a mass stranding event across two beaches in New Jersey Tuesday, according to a local animal rescue organization.

The harrowing discovery began last Wednesday, when wildlife officials came across two common dolphins, an adult and a calf, on a sandbar in Sandy Hook Bay. The adult was already dead and wildlife officials planned to bury it on the scene.

Rescuers then successfully lifted the calf from the sandbar, fighting against whipping 40 mph winds and temperatures in the low 30s in hopes of saving its life. Unfortunately, however, they soon determined the calf was far too weak to survive. With no way to help the small animal, they had no choice but to euthanize it.

By Tuesday, the organization received six more reports of dolphins falling victim to stranding. Sadly, these, too, were already suffering immensely from their removal from the water. While researchers could have returned them to the ocean, it wouldn’t have saved them. Instead, a return to the sea would have merely drawn out their painful deaths.

As a result, the organization made the difficult decision to euthanize all six remaining dolphins, bringing the death toll from the mass stranding to eight.

“The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death,” Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a statement.

Wildlife officials sent all eight dolphins to the New Jersey State Lab for necropsies (animal autopsies). In performing these procedures, they hope to learn more about the animals’ causes of death and how to help prevent strandings in the future.

“We share in the public’s sorrow for these beautiful animals and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding.”

Death of 8 Dolphins Marks Third Mass Stranding This Month

Earlier this month, fast-moving sea ice off the coast of Canada pushed more than a dozen dolphins ashore in a mass stranding. Thankfully, however, local residents responded to the disaster quickly. So quickly that they successfully helped the dolphins back into the water before they succumbed to the effects of dehydration.

Just days later, even more dolphins washed ashore from the sea ice. And this time, the animals weren’t so lucky.

While swimming off the coast of Canada, a pod of more than 30 dolphins became trapped in sea ice. The ice forced them from the sea, where they rapidly deteriorated from dehydration. Once more, rescuers rushed to the scene in an effort to save the sea creatures. Tragically, however, it became clear there was nothing they could do.

“These animals, they just keep moving with open water. And when they run out of open water, they’re forced up on shore or in the pack ice, which kills them,” Wayne Ledwell of Whale Release and Strandings told CBC.

“It’s been happening here forever,” he added, explaining the deadly ice causes more than just dolphin strandings. “It kills blue whales and humpback whales and whatever gets into it.”