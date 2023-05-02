8-Foot Alligator removed from Philadelphia basement ‘product of divorce’: video

Sometimes, the headlines just write themselves. Especially when a divorced Pennsylvania couple’s alligator is involved.

Alligators are not native to Pennsylvania. This is common knowledge. So when Philadelphia animal control received the call to remove a 5-foot alligator from a local home, they were shocked. Not nearly as shocked as when they arrived to find an 8-foot alligator hissing at them in a basement, however.

As Sarah Barnett, executive director of ACCT Philly, tells FNDigital, it was divorce that led to this poor gator’s predicament.

“When we walked up to the padlock, there was this little window on the door, like you see in these prisons in movies,” Barnett says. “We all kind of peered in, and we just went, ‘Oh crap.’”

Per officials, the ex-wife of the gator’s owner did not want the crocodilian living in her basement. This would’ve been understandable pre-divorce, too. Regardless, once her husband was out, the reptile also had to find a new home:

Footage shows the big guy, affectionately named “Big Mack,” being removed from the padlocked basement where he lived. That’s no life for a gator, and this rescue ends on a happy note.

‘It was just sad to see an animal like that in an environment that is less than ideal when they deserve so much more’

“He was just sitting there kind of looking out,” Barnett adds. “It just made me sad because these animals are smart. They’re not dumb animals, so it was just sad to see an animal like that in an environment that is less than ideal when they deserve so much more.”

Well said. At 8-feet, 127 pounds and 12 years of age, Big Mack will finally know a good life. Officials say he’s been in that Philadelphia basement for at least a decade.

“When we got him out, it was a little bit nerve-wracking at the beginning. He got very stressed coming out and he did twist around a little bit on the catch pole that we had,” Barnett recalls. “We had one person sitting on the back just to restrain him, and then I was sitting on the tail while someone else was taping the mouth.”

Throughout the rescue, “You could hear him hissing,” Barnett adds. “And you wish you could explain to him, ‘No, we’re actually taking you somewhere better.’ So, we got him into the truck and it wasn’t super graceful.”

‘Big Mack’ the Alligator heads for a Sanctuary

As Barnett says, reptiles are often overlooked as animals in need of care, rescue, and respect. “Nobody really cares about reptiles. Everyone focuses on dogs and then some people focus on cats, but there’s literally no focus on reptiles.”

But her ACCT Philly takes in “a couple hundred if not more” reptiles each year. As do most rescues. And they are every bit the commitment a cute, cuddly mammal is.

“A reptile can live to be 30. If someone’s really considering an animal like this, I would suggest honestly reaching out to a rescue organization and fostering first, because then they can see what it involves. Or, volunteer at a zoo,” she adds.

As for Big Mack, the charismatic alligator is set to live out his life at the JAWS rescue center, courtesy of a local called “Crocodile Kyle.”

This is Kyle Asplundh, who’s held a deep affinity for crocodilians since traveling to the Florida Everglades as a child. Now, he helps reptiles like Big Mack in their time of need.

“What’s cool about the sanctuary is they’ve got these amazing holding pools for the alligators,” Barnett lauds. “They get to live their natural life. It’s not like they are out being paraded around. They’re just getting to be natural crocodiles and alligators which is really awesome.”

Here’s to a long and happy life, Big Mack! And well done on a harrowing, heartwarming rescue, ACCT.