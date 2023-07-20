8-foot mako shark filmed fighting fishermen for swordfish

After successfully catching a large swordfish in the Coral Sea, a fishing crew found themselves in a game of tug of war against a mako shark, the predator determined to take the fish for itself.

The incident took place around 200 miles off the coast of Queensland, Australia. In the footage of their wrestling match with an 8-foot shark, Captain TK Walker and his crew hold the swordfish aloft at the side of their boat, the fish securely attached to their line. Meanwhile, a mako shark steadily munches on the fish’s tail, the clear blue water turning bright red around it.

Eventually, the shark gives up the fight, swimming off and allowing the fishermen to pull the fish aboard. Well, most of the fish. Around a quarter of its lower body is missing, filling the belly of the mako shark instead.

“Getttt off my fish!” TK Offshore Fishing wrote in an Instagram post documenting the struggle. “Mako having a good munch.”

Though a somewhat startling sight, the fishermen are entirely at ease as they watch the shark take the last few bites of its stolen lunch. And as deep sea fishermen, it makes sense that they would be. Shark depredation, after all, is a relatively common occurrence.

Shark depredation is the phenomenon in which a shark steals a partial, or whole, fish from a hook before it’s landed. Though sharks are apex predators with incredible hunting abilities, they’re also big believers in working smarter, not harder.

Opportunistic feeders, sharks will go after the easiest prey available at any given time. And what’s easier to catch than a fish that’s already caught?

Mako sharks are the ultimate underwater hunters

At 6 to 7 feet in length on average, mako sharks are far from the largest predators of the deep. But what they lack in size, they make up for in speed, strength, and skill.

With a top speed of 46 miles per hour, the shortfin mako is the fastest shark on the planet and one of the fastest fish in general. Couple that with strong muscles, a streamlined body, and a bite force of roughly 3,000 pounds and you have the ultimate underwater hunter.

The mako shark also has a secret weapon up its sleeve: a countercurrent exchanger. This is a specialized blood vessel structure that allows them to maintain a body temperature higher than the water around them. By staying warm, even in cool waters, a mako shark can move and think faster than their prey.

All of these abilities come in handy when hunting down their favorite meal: fish near the top of the food chain. Though they will eat porpoises, sea turtles, and even other sharks, a mako’s favorite snack is large bony fish. This includes mackerels, tunas, marlins, and swordfish.

Now, to take down such a massive fish requires a specific hunting approach, which the mako shark in the fishermen’s video actually demonstrated for us.

Mako sharks hunt by swimming stealthily beneath their prey. Using their mind-boggling speed, they then shoot upward, clamping down on the fish’s tail with their 12 rows of razor-sharp teeth.

Without its tail, escape becomes impossible for the fish. And now, the clever mako doesn’t have to waste an ounce of energy chasing its meal.

Unfortunately for this one, the fishermen pulled its prey aboard before it could finish the job. But as one of the toughest, quickest, smartest fish in the sea, it likely had little trouble catching another.