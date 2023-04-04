8-Foot Python Devours Possum in Neighborhood Yard, Pet Owners on High Alert

Residents of a Brisbane, Australia, neighborhood are on high alert after spotting an 8-foot python in a nearby front yard with a stomach full of possum.

The residents first discovered the python in their possum box (similar to a birdhouse but for the adorable little marsupials) on Sunday morning. To their horror, the snake had already devoured both the mama possum and her baby. The only indication that the animals were ever there at all was the macabre possum-shaped lump in the snake’s belly.

Residents immediately contacted professional snake catcher Bryce Lockett of Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast to remove the offending reptile. “The residents had installed [the possum box],” Lockett told Newsweek. “So they were upset that they lost their resident possums.”

As Lockett expected, the python was none too pleased to be handled, especially with a stomach full of possum. After a large meal, snakes have a much harder time defending themselves from potential threats. So much so, in fact, that they’ll often regurgitate the animal out of fear.

“They can be a little defensive with large food items because it’s harder for them to flee with the food item on board,” Lockett said.

Carpet pythons such as the one found in the possum box are a non-venomous species native to the east coast of Australia. Despite their lack of deadly venom, however, a carpet python should always be treated with caution.

Snake Wrangler Warns Pet Owners of Possum-Eating Pythons

As Lockett warned, it’s always best to reach out to a professional rather than attempting to handle a snake yourself. The jaws of a carpet python are lined with 80 backward-facing teeth. So while a bite won’t kill you, it won’t be pleasant, either.

After successfully wrangling the angry python, Lockett relocated it to a nearby crop of forest, far away from any neighborhood pets or possums.

Following the relocation, he warned other residents to keep a close eye on their pets. They pose little threat to humans but can kill and eat a small cat or dog with relative ease. It’s a rare occurrence but not unheard of.

“The cooler weather is on the way and this time of year, pythons are taking large food items to keep the body fat on to help them through the cooler months,” Lockett said. “This is the time of year to make sure your pet enclosure is rodent-proof. [This] helps minimize snake vs pet encounters.”

Dogs and cats aren’t pythons’ first choice of meal (they much prefer possums and other small wildlife). But that doesn’t mean that they won’t eat a pet, given the opportunity.

“They are often drawn there following rodent scent trails,” the snake catcher added. “However they are opportunistic feeders. So if they get to the end of the trail—generally chicken coops or bird cages—they will try to feed on whatever food item is there.”