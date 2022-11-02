8-Year-Old Boy Bites Cobra in Self-Defense, Kills Deadly Snake

When it comes to venomous snakes, it’s usually best to avoid contact at all. However, what do you do when the poisonous snake comes for you? Well, if you’re desperate enough, you might just bite back. Recently, a young boy was forced to do just that when a poisonous cobra began coiling itself around his arm.

The Free Press Journal reports that the encounter took place in the remote Indian village of Pandarpadh. Pandarpadh is located in the country’s Jashpur district. Per the outlet, the 8-year-old boy, Deepak, was forced to bite and kill the cobra in order to save himself.

“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me,” Deepak said. “I was in great pain.”

Fortunately for the little boy, other sources claim the cobra struck with a dry bite. This means it never actually infected Deepak with venom. Recalling the incident, Deepak continued, “As the reptile didn’t budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash.”

After the cobra released his arm, Deepak was taken to a medical center. There, they kept him under a full day’s observation, providing him with anti-snake venom doses.

Toddler Bites Snake to Death After Reptile Struck First

Lately, it seems as though children are better mentally equipped to handle dangerous snake encounters than we are as adults. At least, that’s been the pattern.

Before 8-year-old Deepak’s encounter with the cobra in India, a little girl from Turkey, no more than two years old, came face-to-face with a reptilean foe of her own. While playing outside, a different snake bit her, and the girl, in retaliation bit back. As is the case with the latest cobra encounter, the little girl bit the snake to death.

Neighbors state that the young girl, who’d been playing in her backyard on August 10th, had picked up the snake and held it in her hands when it lashed out and bit her lip. As they approached, they found the 2-year-old with the 20-inch snake clenched between her teeth.

While any snake bite calls for concern, the toddler’s parents were especially worried as 12 of the 45 snake species across Turkey are venomous. And given that toddlers have significantly less body mass for the venom to work through, her death, had the snake been venomous, would have occurred not long after she sustained the bite.

Reflecting on the incident, the girl’s father said, “Our neighbors have told me that the snake was in the hand of my child, she was playing with it and then it bit her. Then she [had] bitten the snake back as a reaction.”

Both Deepak and the little girl are lucky in their encounters with the cobra and the snake. The World Health Organization reports that 5.4 million people sustain snake bites annually, with half involving encounters with venomous snakes. Of those bitten by venomous snakes, anywhere between 81,000 and 138,000 people die.