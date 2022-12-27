80 Head of Cattle Presumed Stolen From Colorado Ranch

Officials in Colorado are scratching their heads after around 80 cattle disappeared from a ranch in the southeastern corner of the Centennial State.

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association is seeking information on the head of bred cows that vanished. They are presumed to be stolen. The association offers a monetary reward for anyone with information about the missing cattle.

According to CBS News, the cows are mainly black. They also possess one of two distinctive brands: an “S JM or Lazy TC.” A photograph of what the brands look like was provided.

They also added that the cows possess a blue ear tag, as well.

The association verified that the animals are believed to be stolen. However, they did not speak about what exactly they discovered that leads them to make that conclusion. Colorado Cattlemen’s Association also didn’t release when the animals were discovered missing. It remains unclear where exactly on the ranch the cows were taken from.

The Colorado Brand Board has notified surrounding states of the missing cattle.

Another program, called Colorado’s Operation Livestock Thief, is posting a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to a conviction of the responsible parties. If you do have information on the missing cattle, you should contact the Baca County Sheriff’s Office. Their number is (719) 523-6677.

Away from Colorado, one national park is deciding that they may rid the area of their feral cattle and horse populations.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota have announced intentions to rid the park of these cattle and horses. The park’s location lies near the intersection of the Badlands and the Great Plains.

The National Parks Traveler reports that National Park Service officials are surveying the public on managing their feral horses and cattle. According to the site, there are roughly 200 feral horses and 9 cattle on the park’s property.

Reportedly, the park’s management plan for feral horses hasn’t been updated since 1978. Furthermore, their feral cattle management plan hasn’t been updated since 1970.

The options are as follows: they can stick to their current management plans for both animal populations. Their second option is quickly removing the horses and cattle. The third option consists of getting rid of the cattle population completely. Then, in this third option, they would also reduce the horse population by a big margin. They would reduce until there was a small number of “fully contracepted horses” that could live the rest of their days at the park.

NPS is allowing citizens to comment publicly online at this link. There will also be a virtual public forum for people to voice their opinions on January 12, 2023.