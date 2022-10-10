80-Pound Dog Gets Extreme Altitude Sickness While on Colorado Hiking Trail

An 80-pound dog had to be rescued after it had fallen ill due to a case of altitude sickness on a hiking trail, according to authorities. On Saturday, October 8, a hiker contacted Grand County Search and Rescue for assistance, The State reports. The hikers’ Staffordshire terrier mix refused to leave its overnight location. This was on the Cascade Creek Trail near Crater Lake. One of the two campers was able walk to an area with cell service to make the call for help. The dog was left with the other hiker approximately 3.5 miles from Monarch Lake.

Seven members responded to the call and eventually made contact with both the hiker and their dog after two hours. According to the release, a dog was brought down from the peak of Shasta for evaluation. This was after becoming “extremely sick and lethargic with altitude sickness.”

The team put the dog in a harness and carried him down. After getting the dog to a lower elevation, according to the release, he was able to walk on his own. Rescuers said that the hiker who called for help had severe altitude sickness as well. The Grand County Search and Rescue team reminds people that “high-altitude sickness can strike anybody, even dogs.”

All About Hiking Crater lake

Crater Lake is about 170 miles southwest of Denver. Native Americans witnessed its formation 7,700 years ago, when a violent eruption triggered the collapse of a tall peak. Scientists are in amazement at its purity. Fed by rain and snow, it’s the USA’s deepest lake and one of the most pristine on the planet. Artists, photographers, and sightseers look in awe at its turquoise water and stunning location atop the Cascade Mountain Range.

Wizard Island, a cinder cone roughly 316 acres in size, is located near the western shore of Crater Lake. The Oregon license plate design features Crater Lake. In 2005, the United States Mint released a commemorative Oregon State Quarter. It featured an image of Crater Lake on its reverse. During the summer, campgrounds and lodges at Crater Lake are accessible to visitors.

Native Americans have had a presence in this area long before Mount Mazama erupted. In fact, 7,700 years ago is when the first sandals and other artifacts were found buried under layers of ash from the eruption by archaeologists. The Crater Lake continues to be important to the Klamath Tribes today and they refer to it as “Giiwas.”

Crater Lake National Park is located in a national park area. The park’s facilities are located at Rim Village, on the southern edge of the caldera. Lodging and camping facilities are open during the summer season between May and October. However, they all close from October through late May. Some popular activities you can do at Crater Lake National Park include biking, fishing, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.