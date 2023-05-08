9 beached dolphins safely returned to sea in Massachusetts

It was a busy week for wildlife officials in Massachusetts, who spent two days rescuing nine dolphins who swam a little too close to shore and found themselves beached.

The majestic sea creatures were founded stranded in not one but three separate places: Provincetown, Wellfleet, and Barnstable.

Rescuing beached dolphins is a tough task, as they become dangerously dehydrated within hours, and that’s only if it’s kept wet and cool. The International Fund for Animal Welfare’s Cape Cod marine mammal rescue team, however, was determined to do everything they could for the imperiled animals.

It began when rescue teams received reports that nine Atlantic white-sided dolphins were spotted swimming the shallow waters of Wellfleet Harbor on Monday. Rushing to the area to guide the animal back to safer, deeper water, they watched as it became stranded.

They helped the stuck cetacean back into the sea, but the day was far from over. Seven more were still dangerously close to shore and would soon become stranded themselves. The ninth dolphin managed to escape the shallows on its own.

All eight of the dolphins, one female and seven males, received health assessments to ensure they weren’t beaching themselves purposely due to illness. Thankfully, however, they all received care and were deemed healthy enough to be released back into the sea.

Interestingly, the assessment revealed that two of the cetaceans were adults and the other six were “sub-adults” (teenagers).

Beached dolphins return to shallow waters, rescued again

After safely ensuring all nine dolphins ventured back into deeper waters, rescue teams breathed a sigh of relief. But the very next day, they had to do it all over again.

One of the cetaceans returned to shore again. And once again, the animal was assessed, treated, and deemed healthy.

This time, however, rescuers attached a temporary satellite tag to monitor its movements. With the new ability to watch it from afar, rescuers released the dolphin into the water once again, using kayaks to herd it to the safety of the deep.

But the dolphins still weren’t done. On Wednesday, two more dolphins were spotted in shallow waters, according to the IFAW. Before they could beach themselves again, rescuers transported them back to deeper waters. After giving them temporary satellite tags, of course.

In the final rescue of the week (they really did have their hands full), rescuers received reports of a third sub-adult dolphin swimming close to shore.

Deploying their kayaks for the final time, they herded the animal closer to shore. Rescuers then repeated the assess, treat, tag procedure and transported it to a safe release site.

Cape Cod is a ‘hot spot’ for strandings

According to IFAW stranding coordinator Misty Niemeyer, this seemingly bizarre behavior isn’t all that unusual. Cape Cod is a “hot spot” for dolphin strandings, especially mass strandings.

“This area gets the most frequent mass stranding events of anywhere in the world,” she told Cape Cod Times. The rescue coordinator added that around 25% of the live dolphins in the United States strand in the area.

Most dolphins strand themselves because of illness or injury. However, entanglements, vessel strikes, ocean noise, and navigation issues can also cause a dolphin to beach itself. The most common reason in Cape Cod, Niemeyer explained, is the latter.

“The mass stranding events here on Cape Cod, particularly in Cape Cod Bay, are generally suspected to be caused due to the geography of the Cape, the extreme tidal changes, (and) extreme weather system,” she said. “And they may get disoriented when navigating using echolocation in particular areas.”