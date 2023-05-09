9-foot alligator found trapped in backyard fence in North Carolina

A 9-foot alligator found itself in a sticky situation Saturday morning when it wandered into a North Carolina backyard and couldn’t escape as the gate shut behind it.

It’s not often we get an odd alligator tale out of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State does have a gator population, but it’s positively minute at around 1,000 individuals. Florida and Louisiana, by comparison, house 1.3 million and 2 million of the massive reptiles, respectively.

So while gators finding their way into pools, yards, and even lanais in the southernmost states is relatively common, North Carolinians experiencing such an encounter is a far rarer occurrence.

That said, the homeowner in Sunset Beach took it like a champ. Rather than panicking when noticing an alligator in her backyard, she contacted the police to ensure the animal’s safety.

“The alligator had unsuccessfully attempted to exit through the rails of the fence. The resident could tell the alligator couldn’t get out, and decided it was time to call for help,” North Carolina police said in a news release.

“We think the gate wasn’t latched,” the homeowner wrote on Facebook. “She went in, it closed and she was trapped. They do not climb these metal fences.”

Trapped and terrified, the alligator didn’t receive the officers with the best manners. “Out of concern for the safety of the alligator, officers came to its aid,” North Carolina police explained. “The alligator wasn’t happy, as it didn’t realize (officers) were there to help.”

Police, however, were undeterred by the hissing reptile. And after a few minutes, they freed the gator from the yard using steel catch poles and loaded it safely into the back of a truck.

Never approach an alligator, in North Carolina or otherwise

When alligators find themselves in yards or pools, it’s not uncommon for wildlife officials to euthanize the animal. Thankfully, however, this one was released back into the neighborhood pond instead.

Should you ever encounter an alligator yourself, keep in mind they’re a Federally protected species. It’s illegal to feed, harass, or harm them – violations can result in serious fines and even jail time. Killing an alligator in North Carolina, for instance, carries a $500 fine and 2 to 24 months in jail.

Beyond the legal repercussions, it’s simply unwise to approach an alligator. Despite their size and sharp teeth, gators aren’t inherently aggressive toward humans, nor will they ever go out of their way to harm one.

They can and will, however, inflict harm when harassed. And for an alligator, “harassment” doesn’t necessarily mean acting aggressively. Just walking too close to a gator can cause the animal distress and result in a defensive reaction.

With that in mind, it’s essential to give alligators plenty of space, whether you encounter one in North Carolina, Florida, or anywhere else. Contact police or your local wildlife officials for help if one enters your yard. Otherwise, leave them be and they’ll do the same for you.