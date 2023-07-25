93-year-old hiker becomes oldest on record to climb Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome

There’s no age limit on adventure – a point proven by 93-year-old Everett Kalin, who recently became the oldest person on record to climb Yosemite National Park‘s legendary Half Dome.

To commemorate her grandfather’s historic achievement, Kalin’s granddaughter, Sidney Kalin, posted a video to TikTok showing the final moments of his ascent. In just 4 days, the video garnered nearly 3 million likes, 12 thousand comments, and 15 million views, proving that Sidney is far from the only one to find inspiration in her grandfather’s unbelievable feat.

“Words cannot describe how proud I am,” Sidney Kalin wrote in the caption. “Opa, it was an honor to take on this with you. I hope this stands as a lesson to everyone that you are never too young or old to achieve your dreams.”

July 18th, Everett Kalin became the oldest known person to climb Yosemite's Half Dome at 93 years old. Words cannot describe how proud I am. Opa, it was an honor to take on this trip with you. I hope this stands as a lesson to everyone that you are never too young or old to achieve your dreams.

In the comments, users expressed how touching it was to see a line of hikers behind the elderly man, none of them angry or impatient at his slow climb but happily cheering him on.

In response, Sidney explained that (in an excellent display of hiker’s etiquette) she and her grandfather gladly allowed anyone who wanted to pass them to do so. Those who remained patiently behind the 93-year-old were there for the express purpose of joining in his journey and eventual celebration upon conquering Yosemite’s toughest day hike.

“It was life-changing for everyone around us,” Sidney said. “Everyone was crying and cheering for us.”

Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome is not for the faint of heart

The Half Dome in Yosemite National Park is a gorgeous, iconic natural landmark on the bucket list of any US-based or bound hiking enthusiast. It is not, however, for the novice hiker or anyone unprepared for a truly difficult trek.

Widely considered one of the most difficult climbs in the United States, the Half Dome is an enormous slab of quartz towering nearly 5,000 feet above Yosemite Valley and close to 9,000 feet above sea level, making Kalin’s ascent all the more impressive.

There are three main routes to the summit, the most popular of which is the Mist Trail, an out-and-back hike stretching over 14 miles in length with the final 400 feet consisting of a near-vertical climb up the rock between two steel cables used as handholds.

Since the installation of these cables in 1919, there have been seven fatal falls from the Half Dome. The latest of these occurred in 2019.

Due to the demanding nature of the hike, completion typically takes between 10 and 12 hours. It can easily take longer, however, especially if you’re, say, 93 years old and a somewhat slower hiker than average.

Because of this, Yosemite and the National Parks Service recommend starting the trek at sunrise or earlier and having a non-negotiable turn-around time. There is no camping on the Half Dome, so making it back down in a single day is a must.

“Check for sunrise and sunset times before you hike,” the NPS says on their Half Dome day hike page. “Regardless, each person should carry a flashlight or headlamp with good batteries (hikers commonly struggle down the trail after dark because they don’t have a flashlight).”