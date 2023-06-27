Abandoned pet caiman captured by Tennessee wildlife officials

Tennessee police and wildlife officials recently worked together to rescue an abandoned pet from a local business. Rather than a dog or cat, however, it was a caiman – a close relative of the alligator.

On Wednesday, June 21, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency received an unusual call from the Knoxville Police Department. At 8:30 am, KPD officers were notified of an abandoned mid-sized aquarium discovered on the loading dock of a local business. Inside the aquarium was what appeared to be a tiny alligator.

Working with KPD officers, the TWRA captured the little reptile. They then transferred it to a facility with experience handling the exotic species.

TWRA Captive Wildlife Coordinator Captain Rusty Boles holding the abandoned caiman. Courtesy TWRA

Believe it or not, with the proper license, alligators are legal to own as pets in many states. Tennessee, however, isn’t among them. But this wasn’t an alligator at all, it was a caiman – an alligatorid similar in appearance to a gator but smaller in size.

Caimans aren’t native to Tennessee, or even the United States. That said, it is legal to own them as pets in the Volunteer State. It’s crucial to understand, however, that exotic animals require a great deal more specialized care than a typical pet.

“Spectacled caimans, which may grow up to eight feet in length, pose a serious threat to human safety,” said Captain Rusty Boles, TWRA Captive Wildlife Coordinator. “Whenever exotic species are released into the environment, they can negatively impact native wildlife. Releasing captive wildlife is not only illegal, it’s very irresponsible.”

Abandoning exotic pets like caimans is detrimental to native ecosystems

A lack of understanding of what it takes to keep an exotic pet such as a caiman can, and sadly does, result in abandonment. This isn’t just harmful to the pet but to humans and the native ecosystem as well.

“When kept in non-native environments, this type of wildlife presents a legitimate potential danger to law enforcement and the general public,” KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WATE. “It’s important that these animals are possessed by responsible and knowledgeable individuals who understand the inherent risks and care they require.”

The native range of a spectacled caiman stretches from Mexico to Argentina. In the wild, they can reach lengths of over 8 feet. Those released or escaped from the pet trade, however, are often smaller at 6 feet in length or less.

Currently, two counties in Florida have breeding populations of caimans. This places them among the many invasive species created in the state by the pet trade, including Burmese pythons and Argentine black and white tegus.

There’s nothing wrong with owning an exotic pet, as long as it’s done responsibly and legally. Intentionally releasing one, though, is another matter entirely. Non-native species can wreak havoc on native ecosystems, destroying their delicate balance by creating competition among predators and a scarcity of prey.

Caimans, for example, eat everything from crustaceans to fish to large mammals, depending on their size. In addition to damaging these species’ numbers, they compete for both food and space with the American alligator native to the States.