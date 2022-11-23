Absolutely Massive Goldfish-like Fish Caught in France: PHOTOS

Andy Hackett, a British angler, set a potential new world record earlier this month when he caught a gigantic goldfish. The “Carrot” is a 67-pound, 4-ounce fish that has become an urban legend. It resides at Bluewater Lakes, a privately owned carp fishing lake in the Champagne region of France.

“I always knew The Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it,” Hackett told The Daily Mail. “It was brilliant to catch it, but it was also sheer luck.” Images of the gigantic goldfish were shared on social media. Hackett continues to receive praise and congrats from fellow carp anglers on social media for his catch of “The Carrot.” “And there she blows, Carrot popping up to say hello, what an absolute beauty she is,” one impressed fisherman wrote. “Dream fish right there, mate.”

On November 3, Hackett hooked the elusive goldfish while bait fishing. It is unclear what type of bait he was using at the time. However, he landed the giant after a 25-minute battle. The fish was then weighed and photographed before being released back into the lake.

Jason Cowler is responsible for the fisheries at Bluewater Lakes. He told the Daily Mail that they sought out the bright-orange fish about 15 years ago to provide customers with a unique catch. The small, managed lake known as “France’s premier carp fishery” is home to several different types of carp, some reaching over 90 pounds. “The Carrot” is now around 20 years old, according to experts.

The Goldfish-like Fish started weighing in at over 60 pounds just this year

According to Cowler, Carrot was caught “around nine times” last season. Then in February, she broke the 60-pound mark for the first time—weighing in at 61.5 pounds. “It’s not the biggest resident in the lake, but by far the most outstanding,” Cowler told USA Today.

The Carrot, a hybrid between a leather carp and a koi carp, is actually not classified as a goldfish despite its bright-orange appearance. Goldfish (Carassius auratus) are separate, smaller species of carp that come from eastern Asia while The Carrot more closely resembles the fish kept in aquariums.

The current “world’s biggest goldfish” is actually a bigmouth buffalo fish that was colored uniquely. This fish weighed 38 pounds and was taken out of Brainerd Lakes in 2019 by Jason Fugate.

The International Gamefish Association is more specific when it comes to setting species records. Neither Hackett nor Fugate submitted their fish to the IGFA as a possible world record. The current world record for the largest goldfish, as weighed by the IGFA, is a fish that was caught in Lindo Lakes, CA in 2002. This goldfish weighed in at 9 pounds and 6 ounces.