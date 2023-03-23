Absurd TikTok ‘Time Traveler’ Makes Ridiculous Claim Aliens Are Invading Today, Abducting 8,000

Doomsday predictions are nothing new, with those on record stretching back thousands of years. Now, however, we’re more exposed to more of these wild claims than ever, thanks to social media platforms like TikTok. The most recent of these comes from a user who calls themselves Eno Alaric, a “time traveler” who says that aliens are invading today – and they’re taking 8,000 humans with them.

In a now-viral TikTok, Eno Alaric, also known as RadiantTimeTraveler, explained the bizarre forecast. “ATTENTION. I am a time traveler from 2671,” Alaric wrote. “8,000 people will soon be chosen to be the saviors of humanity.”

According to the self-proclaimed time traveler, the aliens are, in fact, invading today (March 23). However, they won’t be the demise of the nearly 8 billion of us left behind. Well, not those aliens, at least. Another alien race will arrive shortly after, this one far less hospitable.

After the friendly aliens save their chosen 8,000 people, the hostile visitors will come, causing mass destruction. Which 8,000 people, you ask? Well, the “best people,” obviously. Whatever that means.

“A very hostile alien species is coming to take back Earth, we will not win,” Alaric explained. “Another alien, whose world was destroyed by the hostiles, will save some of us. On March 23, 2023, about 8,000 people will be taken to another habitable planet.”

“To be clear, Earth does not end on March 23,” they helpfully added. “This is when The Champion brings people to the other planet.” So, if your neighbor suddenly disappears, just know they’re safe on “another habitable planet,” not to worry.

Social Media Responds to Wild Prediction of Aliens Invading

As previously mentioned, we’re pretty numb to these predictions at this point, especially those of us on social media. So it’s really no surprise that virtually no one took the “time traveler” seriously when they claimed that aliens were invading today.

Thus far, the video has amassed millions of views and thousands of comments, most of which were made in jest. “This Thursday? I’m getting my handbrake fixed, will the invasion be after I’ve paid or before?” one user said. “Please let me know the lottery combinations ASAP, time traveler,” another joked.

“Guys, I’m The Champion and I choose Lebron, Messi, Tom Brady, Mike Tyson, and The Rock,” added a third. “Leave me here, bro. I’m tired,” another said.

Aliens invading Earth isn’t the only prediction made by the time-traveling TikToker, nor is it the strangest. In past videos, they claimed that Earth has a twin planet, that aliens walk among us, and that portals leading to other dimensions exist.

A more recent video claims another global pandemic will arrive due to the melting of the polar ice caps. In fact, the user created a year-by-year breakdown of catastrophic events stretching into the next decade, so… Don’t worry about your retirement plan, I guess.