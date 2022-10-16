Acadia National Park Officials Reveal Deceased Visitor’s Cause of Death

Late last week, officials located human remains within Acadia National Park near the Fabbri Picnic Area. Since then, they’ve confirmed that the individual died by suicide.

Initially, when Maine State Police first discovered the remains, they did not believe it to be a criminal case. They still haven’t released very much information regarding the victim, although they are working with the family of the suspected individual to confirm the identity. Currently, the body remains at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

Park officials declined to comment on how exactly the individual died. However, they did release a statement of condolences to the family of the victim.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the individual and all people struggling with suicidal feelings,” Acadia National Park officials said. “If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call/text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.”

Suicide prevention services are also available through suicidepreventionlifeline.org or by calling 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

Acadia National Park Loses Two Other Visitors This Summer

Unfortunately, the recent death isn’t the only tragedy that Acadia National Park has experienced recently. Earlier this summer, a tourist came across a gristly discovery when they noticed a cyclist dead on the side of a trail while traveling along Carriage Road.

According to officials, the tourist found the body near the southern end of Eagle Lake at roughly 7:30 a.m. They concluded that the man had been biking alone when he suffered from a medical event and, sadly, passed away before help could arrive.

Carriage Road is a fairly popular attraction to Acadia National Park bikers and walkers. The path travels six miles around the lake on mostly flat terrain. Still, weather and temperature may have played a factor in the man’s death as well.

That said, visitors should always prepare themselves for the natural elements of our national parks in order to protect themselves and others from injury or worse.

Two months before the cyclist’s death, Acadia National Park was also the site of a hit-and-run crash that ended in a woman’s death. While walking on a path near Schoodic Education and Research Center at Schoodic Point, located on the east side of Frenchman Bay, Nicole Mokeme, 35, was struck and run over by an SUV. The driver turned out to be Mokeme’s then-boyfriend, who police later arrested for murder.

Mokeme died in the early hours of June 19, otherwise known as Juneteeth, a holiday that Mokeme had organized a retreat for.

In response to Mokeme’s death, her friend, Samara Cole Doyon, told The Boston Globe, “Everything she did was just to create more freedom for the community, for Black and Indigenous folks, and especially for Black folks on Juneteenth…. ‘Freedom’ was the word that encompasses who she was.”