African Serval Cat Discovered Roaming Free On Missouri Farm

Missouri is home to a healthy population of bobcats. There are also presumably plenty of domesticated house cats that have gone feral and live outdoors. Even mountain lions rarely but occasionally turn up in the state. However, for the last few months, a farmer outside the town of Ava kept catching glimpses of what he called an “elusive and crazy-looking cat.” The farmer knew it was too big to be a house cat and too little to be a mountain lion. Though it somewhat resembled a bobcat, the build of its body wasn’t consistent with other bobcats he had seen in the area. Once he was finally able to trap the animal, he realized it was an African serval.

The feisty feline has since been relocated to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas. The refuge specializes The cat is presumed to be someone’s missing pet or to have escaped from a zoo. What’s amazing though, is that the serval has been able to survive the Missouri winter.

“She definitely escaped from somewhere,” said a spokeswoman for the Wildlife Refuge. “This little African serval was left to fend for herself.”

The cat weighed in at 29 pounds, which is about three times bigger than the average house cat. Servals have become increasingly popular pets, although the species is still just as wild as it is domesticated. According to the SPCA, “these wild cats are not much bigger than a medium-sized dog, but they still retain their wild instincts and are cunning escape artists. They are difficult to contain in a home or enclosure setting, and pose a risk to their keepers and the public, and even native wildlife if they escape.”

The Serval Made Den In A Haystack And Was Hunting Mice And Birds

After trapping the cat, its den was also discovered. Feathers and fur scattered across the ground revealed where the cat had been hiding. It had carved out a den in a stack of hay bales. The serval had been relying on its wild instincts and hunting birds and mice to stay alive. However, because it was so far out of its element and not built for the region’s cold wintertime conditions, it likely would not have survived until spring. A portion of the cat’s tail was badly frostbitten and had to be amputated. Its fur coat was infested with fleas and it had an infected paw that required veterinary surgery.

Tanya Smith said the increasing number of people who get servals as pets also mean there is an increasing number of people who regret that decision. Oftentimes they simply set the cats free after determining they’re too difficult to care for.

“We’re seeing a bunch of these animals being let loose all over the country,” Smith said. “People will get them and release them because they’re scared of them most of the time. It’s not clear where this particular serval came from — if it escaped from a breeder or someone’s home — but our refuge plans to care for the cat for the rest of its life.”