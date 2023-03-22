After Escaping Twice, Andean Bear Ben is Moving Zoos

Local legend and Andean bear Ben escaped his steel mesh Saint Louis zoo enclosure not once, but twice in February. Now he’s being moved.

“While we love Ben, and wish he could stay with us, our goal is to do what is best for him,” begins Regina Mossotti, Vice President of Animal Care at Saint Louis Zoo. “I am so grateful for the excellent care provided to Ben by our Animal Care team here and everyone’s willingness to seek opportunities for Ben to thrive.”

If that sounds like a goodbye, that’s because it is. For the past month, Saint Louis Zoo staff experts have consulted with members of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Andean Bear Species Survival Plan (SSP), the AZA Bear Taxon Advisory Group (TAG) and the Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) Queens Zoo in New York to “determine next steps with Andean bear Ben,” their news release explains. That’s an impressive where zoos are concerned list, to be sure. And it has to be, as the St. Louis public is already deeply upset over Ben’s departure.

But rest assured, this was no easy decision for the Saint Louis Zoo.

Andean bear Ben will soon move to Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. Please read the press release to learn about the several experts that were involved in this decision and the reasoning for this important move: https://t.co/27lA15ep4h pic.twitter.com/0zH20iTOfe — Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) March 21, 2023

“Even though the Andean bear habitat at the Saint Louis Zoo met all standards for this species set forth by the AZA and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) prior to the habitat’s opening in 2014, and has housed several bears successfully during that time, the SSP, the TAG, the WCS’s Queens Zoo, and the Saint Louis Zoo team focused on Ben’s specific and unique personality to help determine the best home for the young bear,” the zoo continues.

Andean Bear Ben is Heading South to Gladys Porter Zoo… For a Moat

So where is young Ben off to, then? “Together, the group agrees that it is in Ben’s best interest to transfer him to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas,” St. Louis announces.

The Gladys Porter Zoo is another AZA-accredited zoo, which (in short) means the best possible life for animals in captivity. They, too, have a long history of working with Andean bears, so Ben will be in good hands.

More importantly, Ben will not be able to escape and injure himself or someone else. Gladys Porter Zoo’s Andean bear habitat features a moat rather than the steel mesh outdoor habitat Ben was able to escape twice in a single month.

For now, Ben is getting some much needed time out of the spotlight in a secure, non-public area of the Saint Louis Zoo. Which, sadly, means locals who’ve grown to love him won’t be able to say a goodbye before Ben’s Big Texas Adventure. Hopefully that changes.

But don’t fret, as Ben continues to live the good life. He currently has access to indoor and outdoor habitat, his very own pool, and loads of fruit, honey, and adoration from Saint Louis Zoo’s top-notch keepers.

“Staff members are providing Ben with excellent care and fun enrichment opportunities while also using positive reinforcement training to help him become comfortable with his travel crate so that he has a smooth journey to his new home in Texas,” the zoo reassures the public.

Best of luck to you, Andean bear Ben. You’re a marvelous ambassador to your species, and Outsider sends all our best to all teams involved as they prepare to transport this rambunctious youngin’ to his new home.

More on Ben’s Vulnerable Species

“Currently, Andean bears are listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species as Vulnerable. This means that Andean bears face a high risk of extinction in the wild. Deforestation has caused a dramatic decline in the population of this species in recent years. Estimates suggest fewer than 18,000 bears now survive in the wild. This threat will only worsen in coming years as urban populations rapidly expand throughout the Andes-Amazon region. Zoos are working hard to help save this incredible species.” Saint Louis Zoo

See our previous coverage for more on Ben’s escapee exploits.