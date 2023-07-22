‘Aggressive food-conditioned’ grizzly bear euthanized in Glacier National Park

The 5-year-old female grizzly bear has been habituated to “multiple food rewards” and became aggressive, forcing Glacier and USFWS officials to euthanize her.

Habituation is our greatest cautionary tale when it comes to bears. Being Bear Aware and BearWise is imperative for our own safety in bear country. But it’s also paramount to the survival of these charismatic, ecologically-crucial animals.

All too often, bears who become conditioned, or habituated, to human food sources become aggressive towards the sources of these easy meals. Whether in campgrounds or towns, this ultimately leads to human-bear conflict. And statistically, it is the bears that pay the price more often than not.

Bears labeled “nuisance” or “aggressive” give National Park Service (NPS) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) officials no other choice but to euthanize them. Sadly, grizzly and black bears are put to death before they can cause injury or death to humans – an outcome that is 100% avoidable.

This became the case in Glacier National Park (GLAC) when, in coordination with the USFWS, officials euthanized a food-conditioned, five-year-old female grizzly bear on Thursday, July 20.

“This action was taken after the bear received multiple food rewards from unsecured sources, causing it to exhibit increasingly aggressive behavior,” the park reports in their Friday media release to Outsider.

According to Glacier, “This behavior posed a threat to human safety making it necessary to remove [the grizzly bear] from the population.”

How we got here: Glacier loses grizzly bear to habituation

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the sow (female) grizzly was reported moving through the Many Glacier Campground. There, she obtained “unsecured human food” from a campsite picnic table

“Because the bear received a food reward, and in accordance with Glacier National Park’s Bear Management Plan, park staff restricted the Many Glacier Campground to hard-sided camping only,” officials cite.

Glacier did not choose euthanizing as a first resort, however. Staff would first haze the grizzly out of the campground on two occasions. After radio tracking showed the bear was no longer in the immediate area for several days, the campground reopened to all camper types on Monday, July 10.

‘She aggressively charged a family picnicking on the shoreline’

Then, on Tuesday, July 18, the sow grizzly appeared at the Swiftcurrent Lake Boat Launch. There, she aggressively charged a family picnicking on the shoreline.

This family was able to secure food items. “However, the bear successfully obtained beverages that were left cooling in the lake,” Glacier officials cite. The incident was immediately reported to Glacier staff, which acted swiftly.

Sadly, park officials were left with no choice but to remove the animal as per Glacier’s bear management plan. As the Endangered Species Act requires, GLAC, would work in tandem with USFWS to track and secure the grizzly bear.

On Thursday, July 20, the sow was euthanized near Lake Sherburne.

‘This is the first food conditioned grizzly bear to be euthanized in the park since 2009’

If there is a silver lining to this incident, it is that Bear Aware campaigns are working in Glacier. A the park cites, “This is the first food conditioned grizzly bear to be euthanized in the park since 2009.”

This sow was radio collared in 2019 as part of a grizzly bear population trend study in the Montana park. The study monitors up to 10 radio collared female grizzly bears out of an estimated 300 in the park. Alongside bumerous state and federal agencies, this group helps Glacier manage and recover the grizzly bear population in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, of which Glacier National Park belongs.

Comparative to other high-visitation national parks and wild areas, Glacier’s low euthanizing rate for bears is encouraging. But if this family of visitors had followed park regulations and secured all food, this grizzly bear would still be alive.

“Once a bear receives a human food reward, it can become food conditioned,” the park offers. “Food rewards can include items such as human food, trash, livestock feed, and pet food. Over time, food conditioned bears may become bold or aggressive in their attempts to obtain human food, as was the case with this bear.”

And “once a bear has become food-conditioned, hazing and aversive conditioning are unlikely to be successful in reversing this type of behavior.”

Relocation is not an option, either, as food-conditioned bears will simply pose a threat to humans (and themselves) elsewhere.

In kind, park visitors can help ensure the future of grizzly bears. Take these steps to prevent bears from becoming food conditioned:

Do not stop along roadways in the vicinity of bears

Secure all food and garbage

Report all bear sightings to the nearest ranger

It may be cliché; however, more often than not, “a fed bear is a dead bear.”

For more information about recreating in bear country, please visit Glacier’s grizzly and black bear information page.

