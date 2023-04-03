‘Aggressive’ Owl Terrorizes Park Visitors in Washington

Wildlife officials in Washington were forced to issue a warning to parkgoers after an “aggressive and territorial” owl terrorized visitors for days.

Park officials reported that the owl was prowling the South Whidbey Community Park in Langley, Washington. As visitors passed by, the bird of prey swooped down, stole hats, and even scratched them.

As a result, officials ultimately released a warning against visiting certain areas of the park. “Please avoid the trails in the areas indicated in red below,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “We can assume that owls are ranging outside this area, and you should too.”

At least 8-10 people encountered the enraged owl, recreation supervisor Carrie Monforte said, per The News Tribune. The owl remains unidentified. Given visitors’ descriptions, however, officials believe it’s a barred owl.

Monforte explained that the owl swoops down on visitors and grips whatever it can reach within its talons, which is typically a hat or hair. The scrape of the bird’s massive talons causes scratches and bruising.

Though officials strongly advise against visiting the trails the owl seems to prefer, they remain open. Anyone who does visit the trails, they said, should use an umbrella, cover their head with a hat, and wear protective eyewear.

Additionally, it’s important to keep a close eye on pets, especially small animals. The diet of an owl doesn’t typically include dogs, but it’s all too easy for an owl to mistake a chihuahua for a rabbit or squirrel.

The owl is obviously making visits to the Washington park far less enjoyable. Wildlife officials say, however, that it’s not acting out of unwarranted aggression. Instead, it’s likely trying to protect its nest and babies from those it views as a threat.

Woman Attacked by Owl While Running in Washington

While owls aren’t unnecessarily aggressive, at least in their minds, acting territorial isn’t uncommon for the large raptors. “Owls may act territorial in response to perceived disturbances near their nesting sites and within their territories,” said Washington DFW spokesperson Jennifer Becar.

In the spring months, owls begin mating and nesting, ramping up their territorial behavior even more. And though owl attacks remain rare, they do happen. In the summer of 2022, Washington resident Kara Stender was running through a trail near her home when she was attacked by an angry owl.

“I saw a flash of large wings,” Stender said, per Sacramento Bee. “And then, I felt talons on my head. I yelled like no one would believe, I was just really scared. I don’t really know what was going through my head. My instinct was just to run faster and get out of there.”

Luckily, the owl didn’t pierce her scalp, which would have required her to get a tetanus vaccination. On top of that, her instincts were absolutely correct. In the event of an owl attack, cover your head and leave the area as quickly as possible.