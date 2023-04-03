‘Aggressive’ Wild Turkeys Wreak Havoc on Massachusetts Town

A Massachusetts town is dealing with an unusual problem – a gang of ‘aggressive’ wild turkeys prowling residential communities.

Wild turkeys are known to be aggressive toward humans, especially those that adapt to urban or suburban communities. Male birds are even more aggressive during the breeding season and can even attempt to dominate or attack humans they view as subordinates. As a result, children are the most common victims of turkey harassment.

The town of Cambridge, Massachusetts, is experiencing such issues with its resident wild turkeys. The reports began with turkeys gathering outside of residents’ homes. They then escalated to the turkeys becoming aggressive when residents try to walk out of their front doors or take their children to school.

In a recent encounter, one of the turkeys went as far as to attack a mail carrier attempting to deliver a package. This incident is what finally sparked conversation among neighbors regarding the hostile turkey population.

The turkeys have swarmed the neighborhood, residents say. The area is full of the large birds squatting in front yards, sitting in roads, and rummaging through outdoor trash cans.

Parents are on high alert, as the wild turkeys are most active in the neighborhoods while children are leaving for school in the morning.

Massachusetts Residents Detail Their Experiences With Wild Turkeys

At this point, it’s second nature for the Massachusetts residents: look twice before you cross the road and watch out for angry wild turkeys. “It’s something you have to be conscious of walking down the street because they will chase after us,” area resident Emily Hill told Boston 25.

Unfortunately for Hill, she and her young daughter know from experience just how dangerous the turkeys can be. “A turkey crossed the road,” she said. “We got her off her scooter and tried to wave it to scare it away. It got even more aggressive and started running after us.”

Luckily, the mother and daughter arrived home safely. They now know, however, to exercise extra caution when leaving their home. “They are all over, they travel in big herds, they jump up in the trees,” said Hill.

Scaring the turkeys away, as Hill explained, isn’t really an option. “If you try to shoo them away, it actually antagonizes them and they will come after you.”

Jonathan Elsner, another Massachusetts resident, said he worries for the neighborhood children because the wild turkeys take over the sidewalks and streets, forcing passersby to come within charging distance.

This exact scenario caused a gang of turkeys to chase his daughter’s friends down the block. “That’s why I worry,” he said. “I always walk the kids to school. I don’t let them go alone.”