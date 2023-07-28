Alarming video shows woman nearly falling to her death in Grand Canyon National Park

The woman steps backward toward the canyon edge while taking photos, nearly falling thousands of feet to her death in the Grand Canyon.

In footage filmed by Grand Canyon National Park (GRCA) visitor Kevin Fox, two visitors have walked out onto one of the park’s many thin clifftops. As the woman in a purple jacket takes photos of her companion, she steps backwards without looking.

First, her left foot misses its footing, but she continues with her right foot, which careens down into the canyon. Barely managing to prevent her fall, she catches herself and stands back upright as her companion shakes her.

As Fox films the incident, he can be heard reacting to the close call with a visceral sound. Indeed, Fox – and this woman’s companion – almost witnessed a Grand Canyon visitor fall thousands of feet to her death:

“Tourons at the Grand Canyon! Tourons of National Parks captions the incident on Instagram.

“Touron” is a word that has come to define “tourist + moron” on the popular social media pages. Tourons of Yellowstone popularized the term, with the page featured above a sister page documenting misguided acts by tourists in other national parks.

It is unclear in which area of Grand Canyon National Park this incident took place. But the woman’s near-death-experience took place earlier this week before being posted to the Instagram page today, Friday, July 28, 2023.

Grand Canyon National Park Safety directly addresses this sort of incident

Unsurprisingly, the national park’s main safety information directly addresses incidents like this.

“Know where the edge is. Watch foot placement and look for trip hazards,” Grand Canyon asks.

“Do not back up without first looking where you are going,” the park also states.

Heat safety is also paramount in the park during summer. In May, a 36-year-old woman died in Grand Canyon National Park amid ‘excessively hot’ temperatures.

Viewing Grand Canyon from Mather Point on the South Rim. (Photo courtesy of NPS media release, National Park Service)

“Grand Canyon National Park rangers are encouraging visitors to have a safe and memorable vacation to one of the Seven Wonders of the World,” the park also offers.

In kind, a trip to Grand Canyon can be both fun and safe by keeping these few tips in mind:

Stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance if at least six feet (2 m) from the edge of the rim.

In areas where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier.

Keep an eye on all of the people in your group, especially small children. Make sure that your travel companions have both feet firmly planted on pavement or developed trails at all times.

Know where the edge is. Watch foot placement and look for trip hazards.

Do not run, jump, or perform physical stunts when near the rim.

Do not back up without first looking where you are going

For more crucial safety information ahead of visiting Grand Canyon National Park, see their safety page here.