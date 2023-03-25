Alaska Man Rescues Moose Choking On Garbage Bag Near Dumpster

Alaska is a wild, wild place. This story line is pretty damn wild though, even by Alaska standards. You read that right. An Alaska man recently came to the rescue of a moose that was found to be choking on a garbage bag it ate out of a dumpster. Anchorage resident James West first explained his account of the situation on Facebook. Outdoor Life later picked up the story. Apparently, he was driving past some dumpsters when he noticed a moose acting weird.

Without his intervention, the garbage bag lodged in the animal’s throat would have caused a slow and painful death. “He was stumbling, chewing profusely, and foaming at the mouth,” his caption read “As I got closer, I noticed he was choking on the trash bag.”

He said his initial inclination was to call animal control. That would have been the most responsible course of action. However, he was worried that the moose was going to choke to death before help could arrive on the scene. He said the trash bag was most of the way down the animal’s throat already. “I kind of felt like time was of the essence,” West said, “so I slowly made my way closer and closer to see if I could just get a hold of it.”

The moose seemed to know that he was trying to help. It didn’t run away or act aggressively, it simply stood there calmly and let him grab the trash bag. The trash bag slipped right out without any further harm to the moose.

He proceeded to hang out with the moose for about an hour just to make sure everything was ok. He even fed the moose a pumpkin to make sure it didn’t have any trouble eating.

Alaska Man Saves Moose From Drowning In Icy Lake

The dumpster diver in that story isn’t the only moose in Alaska that has recently needed a little help from rescuers though. A local pharmacist in Anchorage, Alaska is no stranger to helping people with medical assistance when needed. Helping out a moose that was in trouble of drowning isn’t in his typical job description though. But that’s exactly what he did when heard loud splashing noises coming from a nearby lake back in January.

His first move was to call the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to report that a moose had fallen through the ice. He said it was unable to break free on its own. Their advice to him was to let nature take its course.

He said just walking away and letting the animal freeze and drown to death wasn’t something he was comfortable doing. “I’m like, ‘Well, not going to do that, so give me a ticket if you want, but I’m at least going to give it a shot to help it out,’” Graves said “You can’t just watch something or somebody suffer and just walk by, even though you know I was expected to.”

He then gathered a team of people together. They got a rope around the moose’s antlers. They were making progress pulling the moose from the icy lake. Then Graves received another phone call from the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife. “I was on the phone and pulling with one hand, and they said. ‘Don’t touch the moose,’ and I said, ‘Too late,” he said.

“We appreciate that people care about our wildlife in our town,” the spokesman for the Department said“We just don’t want them taking unnecessary risks where they might get hurt.”

Soon after, they were able to pull the moose out of the water. Graves said he then went home to get a tarp and a blanket to try and help the moose warm up. By the time he got back, the moose appeared to have recovered to full strength. It was back on its feet and moving around.