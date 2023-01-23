Alaska Man Saves Huge Moose From Drowning In Icy Lake

A local pharmacist in Anchorage, Alaska is no stranger to helping people with medical assistance when needed. Helping out a moose that was in trouble of drowning isn’t in his typical job description though. But that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday night when he heard loud splashing noises coming from a nearby lake.

Will Grave was out walking his dogs when he went to look into the commotion. “I heard splashing while I was on the phone and I said, ‘That’s a moose; he’s drowning. I have to go,’” Graves told KTUU-TV.

Graves’ first move was to call the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to report that a moose had fallen through the ice. He said it was unable to break free on its own. Their advice to him was to let nature take its course.

He said just walking away and letting the animal freeze and drown to death wasn’t something he was comfortable doing. “I’m like, ‘Well, not going to do that, so give me a ticket if you want, but I’m at least going to give it a shot to help it out,’” Graves said “You can’t just watch something or somebody suffer and just walk by, even though you know I was expected to.”

Fish and Game officials advise people to avoid getting involved in animal encounters, but an Anchorage man said that wasn't an option after watching this moose struggling. https://t.co/vUzdXsBZaD — Alaska's News Source (@AKNewsNow) January 19, 2023

It Took A Team Of People To Save The Moose

He then gathered a team of people together. They got a rope around the moose’s antlers. They were making progress pulling the moose from the icy lake. Then Graves received another phone call from the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife. “I was on the phone and pulling with one hand, and they said. ‘Don’t touch the moose,’ and I said, ‘Too late,” he said.

“We appreciate that people care about our wildlife in our town,” the spokesman for the Department said“We just don’t want them taking unnecessary risks where they might get hurt.”

Soon after, they were able to pull the moose out of the water. Graves said he then went home to get a tarp and a blanket to try and help the moose warm up. By the time he got back, the moose appeared to have recovered to full strength. It was back on its feet and moving around.

Though he may have put himself in a precarious situation, he said abandoning the animal in need of assistance was never something he considered. “You know, for me to walk away or just watch it drown, I’m not going to do that,” said Graves. “I’m going to do something to help it out. Just give it a chance, I mean, that moose could go off and get eaten by wolves or hit by a car, but at least it’s not going to die that way.”