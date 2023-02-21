Alaskan Woman Kicked in Head by Moose While Walking Her Dog

A woman in Anchorage, Alaska, spent the last week recovering from a brutal head injury after she received a kick to the head from a moose while walking her dog.

Tracy Hansen and her dog, Gunner, take walks along the same path at least three times a day, their routine never shifting. On February 16, however, the pair came across an unexpected creature on the path: a large moose. Hansen, Gunner, and the moose exchanged looks but went their separate ways.

Later, Hansen and Gunner set off for another walk, passing through the same route, as always. But this time was different. Before Hansen even realized what was happening, she found herself sprawled on the ground, dazed from a blow to the head.

“I thought someone had not been paying attention and hit me with a bike or something,” Hansen recalled to KTUU. “I had put my hands up to my head, and I’m like, ‘I’m bleeding.'”

Shifting her gaze upward to get a better look at her attacker, she realized it wasn’t a cyclist but a moose. The same moose that she and her pup spotted near the path on their earlier excursion.

“Knowing that the moose had been somewhere behind me and now, here this moose is in front of me. I’m like, ‘Was that the moose?'” Hansen said in disbelief.

Passerby Happens to See the Moose Attack, Rescuing the Alaska Woman From Further Injury

Tracy Hansen knew the incident was borderline unbelievable. Who gets kicked in the head by a moose, even if they live in Alaska? By pure chance, however, Kate Timmons, a fellow Anchorage resident, caught the entire chaotic scene on video.

Driving down a nearby highway with her family, Timmons saw a moose sprinting behind the unsuspecting woman. While filming the moose on her phone, Timmons shouted at the dog walker in an effort to warn her. Unfortunately, however, it was too late. The angry Alaska moose charged directly into Hansen, knocking her down into the snow.

“My husband was able to pull her over the snow bank, so we could get her in the truck with her dog and get her out of the way,” Timmons said. “It definitely seemed unprovoked from our standpoint. It happened so fast it was just like, a matter of getting her out of the situation, getting her help, making sure, you know… My big thing was that she didn’t have a head trauma, that there wasn’t a bleed or something.”

Timmons explained that she was worried about what could have happened to Hansen, had she not happened to drive by at the time of the attack. The high snow bank separating the road from the sidewalk completely blocked Hansen from view once she was down.

Gunner escaped the unprovoked attack unscathed. Hansen, however, is recovering from staples in her head, headaches, and extensive bruising. But she vowed not to let an angry moose disrupt her and Gunner’s routine. “We’ll be back on our normal walks,” Hansen said. “The moose won’t stop that.”