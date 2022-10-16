Alaskan Teen Shoots Brown Bear in His Yard, Calls Police to Face Charges

Wildlife Troopers in Alaska have officially ended their investigation into the shooting of a brown bear. The bear was killed by a 16-year-old in a Sitka neighborhood early on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 12, Sitka police received a call from a young man who said he shot a bear outside his home on the 1400 block of Edgecumbe Drive.

Per reports from police dispatch, the teen was at home with an 18-year-old. When the 16-year-old heard a noise, he took a .44-caliber handgun outside to see what was happening. When he went outside, he got startled by the bear and fired the gun.

After firing a round, the injured creature ran away. Later, Sitka police officers found and recovered the carcass across the street. They stored it for the night in a department pickup truck.

Following the incident, the Sitka police later issued a citation to the teen for negligent feeding of game. Then, the case was turned over to wildlife troopers, who investigated it as a potential defense of life and property – or DLP – shooting. DLP policy allows a resident to kill a bear under some circumstances legally.

According to experts, those who claim a DLP must recover the animal’s hide, skull, and claws. Then, they must turn them over to the state.

KCAW spoke with Alaska trooper Kyle Ferguson, who reported he investigated the case “from a wildlife perspective.” In the end, Ferguson did not issue any citations. Police later brought the carcass back to the teen’s home in the morning. State management biologist Stephen Bethune supervised the processing of the animal, which was a sub-adult male brown bear.

Alaska brown bear attacks young boy, leaves him with gruesome injuries

Last month, Alaska State Troopers said a 9-year-old boy was severely injured by a brown bear while hunting north of Anchorage.

According to troopers, the bear attacked two people: a 41-year-old male and a 9-year-old boy.

The man and young boy came across a brown bear sow and her cub while hunting. Tragically, the animal mauled the boy, leaving him with serious injuries. The adult with the child shot and killed the brown bear before the attack got any worse.

Emergency officials took both hunters to a nearby local hospital. Troopers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game went back to the area of the attack days later to continue investigating. Following the attack, they were set to perform a necropsy on the bear’s remains.

In the past, residents in the area reported several other encounters with a bear that went after chickens in a coop. Troopers are investigating if this is the same bear that killed dozens of chickens and turkeys.