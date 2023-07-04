Possible albino humpback whale calf captured in drone footage

While filming the ocean and its many inhabitants off the coast of Australia, a drone photographer was shocked to spot what appeared to be an albino humpback whale calf swimming closely alongside its mother.

The sighting is not yet confirmed; if it is, however, it would mark only the second albino humpback seen on the east coast of Australia. The first, of course, is the beloved Migaloo, believed to have returned to the area during this year’s migration following a three-year absence.

On the morning of June 28, photographer Dylan Goldman made his way to the coast for a day of aerial whale watching. After capturing almost two hours of footage, he noticed a splash and splotch of white against the clear blue water.

At first, he brushed it off as a trick of the light or some other optical illusion. Looking back at the footage, however, it was clearly a tiny white whale. Well, tiny relative to its mother. Even a newborn humpback whale is around 15 feet long and 2,000 pounds.

“I was shocked, I didn’t know how to react or really believe it was one until I looked back on the footage and saw how white it was,” Golden told ABC of the rare sighting. “I was in awe.”

Unable to take his eyes off the mother and its unusual calf, the photographer followed them from afar for a few minutes before they dove into the deep and out of sight.

Albino humpback whales are extremely rare

Humpback whales are currently exploring the Australian coast for mating season. As the weather begins to warm (it’s now winter in the Southern Hemisphere), they’ll venture south to their freezing feeding grounds near Antarctica.

For Southern Hemisphere humpbacks, such as those spotted by the photographer, breeding season stretches from June to November. Females then carry their young for a whopping 11.5 months before giving birth back in their tropical breeding grounds the following year.

For Oceania Project founder Wally Franklin, the footage isn’t enough to definitively declare the calf albino. The possibility, however, is highly interesting, as albino humpback whales are exceedingly rare.

“It is very difficult to declare it as an albino whale,” Franklin said. “But I’d be interested to see more information about it. It’s obviously a very young calf; only 3 or 4 meters (10 to 13 feet) long.”

Now, it’s obvious the calf is white, but looks can be deceiving. Just because it appears white doesn’t mean it’s albino.

Because the calf’s size suggests it’s a newborn, it’s possible it was just born. In the first week of life, humpback whale calves are covered in a layer of thin down. This makes them appear gold or white when their actual skin is primarily black.

For albinism to occur, both the calf’s mother and father must carry the recessive gene. And even then, there’s only a 1 in 4 chance that the baby will display albinism. This is what makes a confirmed albino like Migaloo such an exceptional sight – he won the genetic lottery.

“As far as we know, [Migaloo] is one in 40,000,” Franklin explained. “That makes the occurrence of albinos extremely rare.”