Alleged Gray Wolf Attack on Oregon Man Would Be First in State History

“I’ve hunted my whole life [and] know the difference between coyotes and domesticated dogs,” says victim Josh Trautman, who has survived what he describes as a gray wolf attack.

“This was a wolf!” the Oregon resident emphasizes. “There is at least one wolf around Gold Hill.”

Incident: While hunting mushroom near his Gold Hill, Oregon home, Trautman was severely mauled by a wild animal during the daylight hours of April 10, 2023. As his video from the scene and photos from his hospital bed show, he received multiple deep lacerations from a capable predator. Please be warned that the media is graphic, but you can view Trautman’s Facebook post here.

Trautman is confident he was attacked by a gray wolf. This caught the attention of local news outlets and The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). The Dept. has yet to form a media release on the incident, however, as it is still under investigation.

ODFW will take their time with this attack, too. A confirmed gray wolf attack on a human would not only mark the first in state history, but the first in the U.S. Lower 48 since the reintroduction of the species to their native Western territories.

History: Gray wolf attacks on humans are exceptionally rare in America.

No human attacks have occurred in Wyoming, Montana, or Idaho, either, since the species was introduced to the latter state and the former two’s Yellowstone National Park.

It’s also important to note that the species has not been reintroduced to Oregon. Rather, the gray wolf has made a natural migration back into the state and began breeding there. But as livestock and pets continue to be attacked by wolves in Oregon, residents are on high-alert. This is precisely why this case will need to be studied in detail by the Dept.

There are only two human fatalities by wild gray wolves in North America in the last 100 years. Handlers and zookeepers have died from captive wolf attacks. At least two Inuit citizens have died from Rabies after rabid wild wolf bites. But the two human deaths below are the only two fatal predatory attacks by North American wolves.

Known Wolf Fatalities:

Candice Berner (32) was mauled to death by predatory gray wolves in Chignik, Alaska, US, 75 miles southwest of Kodiak on March 8, 2010

(32) was mauled to death by predatory gray wolves in Chignik, Alaska, US, 75 miles southwest of Kodiak on March 8, 2010 Kenton Carnegie (22) was mauled to death by predatory gray wolves in Points North Landing, Saskatchewan, Canada on November 8, 2005

In light of Josh Trautman’s incident, ODFW sent a statement to local NewsWatch 12:

“Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) staff were made aware of a Facebook post yesterday (April 11) of a reported wolf attack on a person in the Gold Hill area near Medford that reportedly occurred on Sunday, April 9. The Department is working with law enforcement and other agencies to investigate the incident, following our standard procedure when an animal attack is reported. That includes interviewing the victim for information about the incident, collecting evidence and assessing the victim’s injuries such as pattern and type of wounds. We are currently in the preliminary stages of the investigation and have no other information to share at this time,” ODFW said in the rest of the statement. “We wish the victim a speedy recovery.” Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Both Oregon State Police and Trautman declined to comment.

This story is developing.