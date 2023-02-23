Alligator Attack: More Brutal Details Released on 85-Year-Old Woman’s Final Moments

An 11-foot alligator attacked and killed an 85-year-old woman while she was walking her dog through their neighborhood Monday, the entire horrific scene witnessed by a neighbor and friend, who attempted to save the woman but found herself helpless against the massive reptile.

The grisly incident occurred in a 55-plus living community near Fort Pierce. Gloria Serge was walking her dog along a retention pond in the neighborhood when an alligator spotted the small animal from the water. Surging toward the pair, the alligator lunged, snatching the dog from its owner’s grip.

Serge attempted to yank her dog away from the alligator, which then turned its attention toward her, using its 700-pound heft to drag the elderly woman into the pond. A neighbor and friend identified as Carol Thomas witnessed the entire incident, rushing toward the water in an effort to help.

While calling 911, Thomas ran to her garage to grab a pole that she might use to pull Serge from the gator’s grip. By the time she returned to the pond, however, Serge was gone.

“I just remember her pushing her hair out of her face and getting air,” Thomas told WPBF. “And I’m saying, ‘Swim!’ And she’s saying, ‘I can’t, the gator has me.'”

“It just haunts me right now,” she continued. “There’s nothing I could do. I could not get in the water.”

The little dog survived the alligator attack, thanks to the fearless efforts of its owner. Gloria Serge, however, died in the struggle. “She was a widow,” Thomas said. “She had many good friends here, and she loved her dog. … I never woke up this Monday morning and thought that I would be watching someone die being taken under by an alligator.”

Alligator Responsible for Attack Removed From Florida Pond

In addition to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Wildlife Commission responded to the harrowing 911 call as well to deal with the nuisance alligator.

“It was definitely a fight,” nuisance alligator Robert Lilly told WPTV 5. “[We] snagged him on the bottom. He never surfaced. He stayed down the whole time. We were able to get a second hook in him and a hard line in him so we could get him up.”

“Our prayers go out to the loved ones of the victim and the Spanish Lakes’ residents who knew the victim and witnessed the attack,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement.

In the wake of the grisly incident, the FWC assured the public that “serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.”

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim,” they added.

The FWC “places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property,’ the organization told People.