Alligator attacks police drone during training exercise in Florida

During a law enforcement training session in southwest Florida, an alligator was filmed attacking a marine drone being used in the exercise.

Footage from both the shore and the water shows a small alligator approaching a drone operated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit in a Fort Myers lake.

After a brief investigation, the gator apparently decided it found the drone offensive, as it launched an attack on the remote-operated device. When its threatening splashes didn’t work, the alligator snapped at the drone in an unsuccessful attempt to defeat the invader in its habitat.

Drones such as these are used by marine units for patrolling waterways, performing rescues, and investigating boating and swimming incidents.

“While the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit was training in Fort Myers, this insta-gator latched on to the underwater drone!” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

With a bone-crushing bite force of 2,000 pounds per square inch, an alligator can crack a turtle’s shell without difficulty. Miraculously, however, police reported no damage to the drone.

So, why did the alligator attack the drone? While we can’t know for sure, there are a couple of possibilities.

Possible reasons for the alligator’s aggressive actions against the drone

The first possibility is that the gator saw the drone as a potential meal. Opportunistic feeders, alligators will eat just about anything they can easily overpower.

For young, small gators, this means insects, amphibians, and small fish. Larger gators prefer more substantial prey, including bigger fish, snakes, turtles, birds, and even small mammals.

Another possibility is that the alligator saw the drone as a threat to its territory. A territorial species, gators will defend prime real estate, such as a private pond, against other gators.

This is somewhat less likely, though, as the behavior is virtually exclusive to dominant alligators, meaning the largest males.

Smaller alligators, as this one appears to be, are less protective of their space. Rather than living in solitude, smaller gators are often found in close proximity to each other.

Unless they’re hungry or in the midst of mating season, amping up their territorial instincts, alligators generally keep to themselves. The large reptiles even allow turtles and other prey animals to hitch rides on their backs from time to time. Like other predators, a gator has no interest in hunting when it isn’t hungry.

There’s only one other scenario in which an alligator (with its natural fear of humans intact) will become aggressive: a mama gator protecting her nest. After mating, a female alligator will build a nest for her eggs near but not directly in water. This occurs in late June or early July, when nesting season begins.

During the 65-day incubation period that follows, the female gator guards her nest with all the ferocity one would expect from an expectant mother. Typically, this means fighting off raccoons, but anything that ventures too close to the nest is a potential target.