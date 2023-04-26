Alligator attempts to eat bald eagle in Florida wildlife park

When it comes to birds and alligators, the relationship is…complicated. One minute, a gator will be relaxing in the water, a bird perched calmly on its back. The next, the alligator might lunge at a bird in an attempt to eat it. It really just depends on how hungry the reptile is in the moment.

On Sunday, Florida resident Chris Howell captured the latter on camera. While visiting the Orlando Wetlands Park, he spotted a large alligator trying to eat a bald eagle resting nearby.

“This was my worldly Sir David Attenborough moment,” Holwell wrote in a Facebook post featuring the many awe-inspiring photos. “Juvenile bald eagle nearly not seeing its next birthday.”

In the photos, an alligator, a turtle, and a bald eagle all rest on the same shore together. The alligator then bypasses the turtle, charging straight for the eagle.

The eagle attempts to take flight to escape but is slightly waterlogged and can’t get the height necessary to completely avoid the gator. Before it can get out of harm’s way, the alligator launches itself upward, jaws wide, but the eagle escapes its clutches by millimeters and flies away.

Are Bald Eagles a Typical Menu Item for Alligators?

Alligators aren’t exactly known for their fine palates, but attempting to eat a bald eagle seems ill-advised. Not only are bald eagles capable of flight but, as apex predators, they’re more than equipped to defend themselves.

First, eagles are incredibly fast. The fastest bird in North America, in fact, with the ability to fly at speeds up to 100 mph. If flight is impossible, they will use defend themselves with the four wickedly sharp talons on each foot, exerting a grip strength of 300 pounds per square inch.

As a last resort, they’ll use their large, razor-sharp beaks to stab and bite, inflicting serious injury on any potential threat.

With all those weapons and abilities at their disposal, why would an alligator go after one? Well, alligators are a little lazy when it comes to food. As opportunistic feeders, they’ll eat just about anything that gets close enough. And this juvenile bald eagle was right there. Why not give it a try?

So, are bald eagles a top meal choice for alligators? No. While birds, in general, are one of their favorite meals, bald eagles are among the toughest to bring down. Chickens, ducks, storks, herons, and egrets are all easier options for a hungry gator.

When they aren’t chasing down birds, alligators will snack on rough fish, snakes, and small mammals. They’ll even hunt down turtles when the mood arises.

A turtle’s unbelievably strong shell protects them from most predators, but the powerful bite of an alligator makes them one of the few capable of crushing the bone and cartilage making up a turtle’s natural armor. With a bite force of over 2,000 PSI, there isn’t much an alligator can’t eat.