Alligator captured, relocated using trash can in Florida

With the state’s booming and widespread alligator population, it’s not at all unusual for Florida police to run across a roaming reptile. And sometimes, helping residents rid themselves of their unwanted scaly visitors requires a bit of creativity, which two deputies skillfully employed when they used a trash can to trap a young gator.

The unusual removal occurred on Saturday, July 22, in Palm Coast, a seaside city in North Florida. Residents of a local neighborhood spotted a young alligator in their driveway, reporting the sighting to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered a 3-foot gator lounging in front of the house – just small enough to fit inside a trash can. Scooping the little gator up with the metal can, officers used the unconventional method of transport to relocate the reptile safely to a nearby body of water.

“It looks like we may need to add ‘good with alligators’ as a job requirement!” the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office wrote jokingly in a Facebook post documenting the relocation.

“This morning, Deputies Huzior & Mistretta safely relocated a baby alligator from someone’s driveway. Using slightly different methods … they utilized a trash can to quickly relocate the gator to a nearby canal!”

“This not only shows the resourcefulness of our deputies but also that there’s more than one way to catch a gator!”

Trash can alligator marks second relocated in Florida in two days

It was a busy weekend for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, it seems, as just one day prior to their relocation of the 3-foot alligator, they removed a 5-foot individual from another resident’s yard.

This one was discovered on a front lawn, lurking in a hole near an area where local children play, police reported.

Video of the gator’s removal shows Florida deputies tugging the reptile from the hole using a catch pole and rope before blindfolding it and sealing its mouth shut with tape. The three officers then waited for a local trapper to arrive.

The fate of this alligator remains unclear. It’s possible that the trapper released it in a nearby body of water like its smaller companion. Due to it being over 4 feet in length, however, euthanasia is also a possibility.

In Florida, gators over 4 feet who pose a threat to people, pets, or property can be deemed a “nuisance alligator.” The mere presence of a gator does not make it a nuisance. Those who end up in swimming pools, garages, and front porches, however, often receive the label.

Now, alligators are a protected species, not just in Florida but Federally. As such, it’s illegal to harm or kill them. Only licensed trappers have the authority to label and euthanize a nuisance gator.

Though far from an ideal event, eliminating nuisance alligators does not have a significant impact on the overall population. While there are only around 2,000 crocodiles in Southern Florida, the state houses some 1.3 million gators throughout every county and virtually every body of fresh water.