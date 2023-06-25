Alligator charges toward fisherman at South Carolina pond

While fishing in South Carolina, a man had a closer wildlife encounter than he anticipated when an alligator sprang from the water and charged toward him, chasing him from the pond.

The incident occurred in the Shipyard Plantation area of Hilton Head Island and was captured on video by Micah Kimberlin, who happened to be passing by seconds before it happened.

According to Kimberlin, it was around 7 pm when he saw the fisherman. He then looked into the water and saw the alligator swimming toward the stranger at full speed.

“We came across a couple people standing [near a pond] and then we see an alligator,” he told WJCL. “This gentleman is fishing kind of far away and it’s headed directly towards him. That’s when I started filming.”

Apparently too enthralled with his potential catch to see the alligator approaching, the man stayed feet from the water until the gator was inches from the water’s edge. By the time he turned to walk away, the gator was already sprinting from the pond.

Thankfully, the man escaped the encounter unscathed. The alligator reportedly walked back to the pond moments later.

Alligator filmed charging South Carolina fisherman was likely fed by others

Even in states like South Carolina where alligators are plentiful, encounters with humans are rare. A gator chasing a human is even more unusual. Sadly, this gator likely associated humans with food, causing its uncommonly aggressive behavior.

“My opinion is it was probably an alligator that has been fed,” explained Morgan Hart, alligator project coordinator with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. “It has learned that people fishing there have given it food in the past. It is very hard to unteach an alligator that people mean food.”

“If you’re seeing alligators [while fishing], they’re approaching you, they’re interested in your bait, your line, your bobber, you should pull all that gear out, step away, give them time to move on,” Hart added.

Fishing near alligators is never a good idea, as it not only puts the fisherman in danger but the alligator as well. First, fishing line kills wildlife. But that’s just the start of the hazards.

Throwing fish scraps back into the water is the same as feeding an alligator from your own lunch. The alligator that eats the scraps now associates fishermen with food. Alligators can also be attracted by hooked fish and even a fishing lure. Even if you’re not fishing in its direct vicinity, a gator can and will chase down the potential meal.

Never forget that a fed gator is a dead gator. In South Carolina and other states, alligators deemed a threat to people, property, or pets are euthanized. Gators have an innate fear of humans and a desire to avoid them. This fear, however, erodes rapidly with feeding.

“Once an alligator learns to approach people for food, that is a dangerous animal that has to be removed,” Hart said.