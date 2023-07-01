Alligator chasing fisherman sparks summer-long fishing ban in South Carolina community

A close encounter between an alligator and a fisherman has led to a summer-long fishing ban in a residential community in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The incident occurred on June 22. A passerby filmed a fisherman waiting a few moments too long to move away after noticing an alligator swimming in his direction. As he slowly walked away from the bank, the gator emerged from the water and began running toward him.

The fisherman escaped unscathed, but the situation could’ve been far worse. Though on the smaller side, this gator could’ve still inflicted serious injury with its powerful bite.

In response to the viral encounter, the Shipyard, an 800-acre residential community on Hilton Head Island, enacted a fishing ban. To prevent further incidents, this ban will stretch through Labor Day.

“Many of you may already be aware, but there was a significant alligator incident last Thursday, June 22. No one was hurt, but it was definitely a close call when an alligator followed a gentleman who was fishing near the golf club,” Shipyard general manager Meredith Elmore wrote in a news release.

South Carolina doesn’t house nearly as many alligators as Florida or Louisiana. That said, it still contains a healthy population of around 100,000. The ancient animals are particularly prevalent in areas like Hilton Head Island. With its many marshes, canals, lakes, and ponds, Hilton Head provides the ideal habitat.

Typically, these animals pose little threat. Alligators are a shy species with a natural fear of humans. Far from confrontational, they will go out of their way to avoid contact with us and retreat when approached.

Never feed an alligator, a fed gator is a dead gator

Sadly, this avoidant behavior begins to diminish the moment a gator begins to associate humans with food, creating a dangerous situation for both the human and animal.

Wildlife officials believe that this alligator was fed, as well as at least one other individual in the community. Officials removed this alligator and another 8-foot gator, both due to their aggressive reaction to a human’s approach.

Until they can ensure the removal of all aggressive gators, community officials request that no residents or visitors fish on the property.

“The official recommendation from K&K Wildlife was an immediate ban on fishing until we can ensure that the situation is under control,” Elmore said. “Therefore, the Shipyard Executive Committee was polled this morning, and they have decided to ban fishing through Labor Day weekend.”

As Everglades Holiday Park, who reposted the viral footage, rightly explained, this entire ordeal is a perfect illustration of why it’s so important to give gators the space and respect they deserve.

“And here’s yet another prime example of why it’s not good to feed wild alligators,” they wrote. “Remember, a fed gator is a dead gator.”

Because of the actions of irresponsible humans, at least two animals lost their lives and the community lost a beloved summer pastime. Remember, throwing fish scraps into a trash can rather than in the water is just as important as not throwing your sandwich to a hungry gator. Feeding alligators is illegal and can result in fines or jail time.