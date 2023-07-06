Florida alligator exhibit receives influencer-proof fencing following reckless social media stunt

An aspiring social media influencer recently committed such an extremely foolish act at Busch Gardens Tampa that the theme park went as far as to change the layout of its alligator exhibit to protect the crocodilians from future incidents.

The idiotic act took place on May 31, when wannabe influencer and Louisiana native Jacob Ryan Pursifull and two friends entered the Tampa theme park. While one of his companions filmed, Pursifull leaped over the double barricade separating visitors from the park’s resident alligators, apparently hoping to create viral social media content.

In the following days, the Tampa Police Department arrested Pursifull, charging the 20-year-old with burglary, theft of services, and trespassing.

Now, the double barricade and various signage surrounding the alligator enclosure were more than enough to plainly tell visitors: “Do not cross.” As Pursifull demonstrated, however, breaking the rules of the park was all too easy with waist-height fencing.

To correct this unexpected issue, Busch Gardens installed a chain-link fence around 10 feet in height all the way around the gators’ habitat.

Ever since the incident of the person climbing into the alligator enclosure, Busch Gardens has installed some new fencing around the exhibit. There were some green barricades surrounding the area as the construction finishes, but the exhibit will be open again tomorrow (June 17) pic.twitter.com/CvT6sJ1XVo — Ethan Hershaft (@EthanHershaft) June 17, 2023

Sadly, this means visitors no longer enjoy an unobstructed view of the park’s captivating crocodilians. But, as they say, one bad apple spoils the whole barrel.

The vast majority of visitors are respectful of wildlife and have no interest in placing themselves or the animals in danger. However, the chances of another irresponsible “influencer” replicating Pursifull’s actions were too high to risk.

Wildlife rescuer slams influencer’s actions at alligator exhibit

Pursifull’s appalling actions have unanimously horrified just about everyone who’s seen them. This includes witnesses, park officials, wildlife professionals, and, of course, the countless social media users made aware of the stunt.

“He caused a huge commotion and got within 5 feet of an alligator,” Nick Reid, a fellow park visitor who filmed the entire scene, told WFLA.

❌DON’T DO THIS ❌ A man hopped the barrier around an alligator exhibit at @BuschGardens in Tampa.



Nick Reid says the guy was roughly 5 feet away from an alligator before getting back on the other side.



📸: Nick Reid pic.twitter.com/FEdznkSoIm — Gage Goulding – NBC2 (@GageGoulding) June 2, 2023

Busch Gardens officials were equally horrified, saying Pursifull showed a “complete disregard for the safety of himself, our employees, and our animals.”

Thanks to the park’s new influencer-proof fencing for the alligators, there’s far less chance of a repeat incident. In the immediate aftermath, however, it was a serious concern.

Through no fault of the park’s, the fact that this was even an issue that needed addressing disgusted many, including Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Founder Vernon Yates.

“He is nothing that anybody should look at, ‘Wow, that was cool,’ because that wasn’t,” Yates told Fox 13. “That was stupid. … [On a] scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the worst, he’s an 11 on what he did wrong.”

“There was no sign of animal respect there,” Yates continued. “Because if he understood that if one of those animals would have grabbed him, they would have killed the animal. I think that’s a big part that most people don’t understand, that when these kinds of animals hurt somebody, they become dead animals.”