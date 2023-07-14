Alligator filmed carrying gator carcass in its jaws in Florida

Alligators aren’t exactly known for being picky eaters, but one Florida individual took opportunist to a whole new level when it chose the rotting corpse of another gator for its lunch.

The bizarre scene was witnessed firsthand by Meagan Tallman, whose journey through the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive took an unexpected turn when she spotted an alligator wandering the swamp with the bloated tail of another clenched firmly in its jaws.

A one-way, 11-mile drive through the Florida wetlands, the Apopka Wildlife Drive attracts countless nature lovers. The popular attraction provides an up-close look at the more than 360 species of birds alone, in addition to the alligators, bobcats, otters, and other wildlife inhabiting Lake Apopka.

Now, it’s a lake…in Florida. An alligator sighting is more than probable, it’s virtually a guarantee. With over 1.3 million gators housed within its borders, the reptiles inhabit just about every body of freshwater available in the state.

Seeing an alligator, however, is one thing. Seeing a gator preparing to devour the long-dead carcass of a second gator is quite another. To their credit, though, the Florida residents appeared to take the sight in stride.

“The other [alligator] is dragging him around to eat him,” Tallman says calmly in the video of the encounter, which she subsequently posted to Facebook.

Alligators will eat anything, including other gators

The ultimate opportunists, alligators will eat just about anything. Whatever the easiest prey happens to be in the moment is what is going in a gator’s mouth.

Typically, a gator’s diet consists of fish, snakes, turtles, birds, and small mammals. A gator’s full list of menu options, however, isn’t nearly that short.

If it’s hungry, and the opportunity presents itself, a gator will eat carrion (the decaying flesh of a dead animal). If it’s really hungry, and the opportunity presents itself, an alligator will eat another gator. The lucky Floridian just happened to witness both happening at once.

Large, adult alligators are apex predators. Juveniles, on the other hand, have a long list of potential threats. When they’re very small, these include raccoons, otters, birds, and fish. The largest threat of all, however, is larger gators, especially as they grow.

As unappetizing as it (hopefully) is to us, cannibalism isn’t at all uncommon among alligators. In disputes over territory, for instance, larger gators will often evict smaller ones. If the large gator is hungry, though, it might not go through the trouble. It might just eat the smaller one.

The prey alligator in the video appeared almost as long as the predatory gator. That said, it’s unlikely the live gator was responsible for the other’s death. The dead gator is extremely bloated, suggesting it died long before it became lunch.

Rather than eating its decaying meal right away, the gator appeared to be trying to find a place to stash it, or save it for later. According to FWC officer Gary Morse, this is normal behavior too. “What alligators will typically do is they’ll take the animal and stuff it someplace for a week or two until it gets nice and soft and they can tear it apart,” he told Fox 13.