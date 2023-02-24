Alligator Pulled from NYC Lake Suffering Major Medical Issues, Zoo Officials Say

New York City Park Rangers pulled a 4-foot alligator from a lake in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Sunday, transporting it to a nearby animal facility for evaluation and care. Unfortunately, however, NYC zoo officials have now reported that the alligator is in extremely poor health.

In a statement released by the Bronx Zoo Wednesday evening, the female alligator is still in the NYC facility’s care but is “extremely emaciated,” weighing just 15 pounds. Experts estimate she’s between 5 and 6 years old. At this age, she should weigh between 30-35 pounds, according to zoo officials.

During the gator’s medical evaluation, the X-ray taken only heightened concern. Trapped in her digestive system was a four-inch wide bathtub stopper the animal ingested before her rescue. Unfortunately, however, rescue staff can’t remove the stopper until the alligator’s health improves.

“The alligator is currently in too weakened a condition to attempt removal of the stopper,” the NYC zoo said in a statement. “We will continue to provide supportive care for her and determine next steps based on how she responds to treatment.”

The gator, affectionately dubbed “Godzilla,” is currently being tube-fed. Her treatment also includes plenty of fluids, vitamin B, antibiotics, and antifungal medication.

Experts Believe the Unfortunate NYC Alligator Was an Abandoned Pet

On Sunday morning, an NYC Parks Department maintenance worker spotted the alligator in Prospect Park Lake. They then alerted both the Parks Enforcement Patrol and the Urban Park Rangers to the unexpected animal, and both departments arrived shortly thereafter, removing the sickly gator from the water.

The situation quickly went from alarming to heartbreaking. A subsequent statement released by the Department of Parks & Recreation explained that the animal was “very lethargic” and in “poor condition.”

“Parks are not suitable homes for animals not indigenous to those parks-domesticated or otherwise,” a spokesperson for the department said. They explained that the release of the gator was ill-advised for a number of reasons. First of all, an alligator poses a threat to all human parkgoers. Additionally, “releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality.”

The gator’s location and ill health suggest that she was once an illegal pet. When her owner grew tired of her or could longer care for the wild animal, they abandoned her in the park.

Rescuers quickly delivered the alligator to the Animal Care Centers of NYC facility in Brooklyn. And sadly, it was far from their first gator. Godzilla marks the sixth alligator found in NYC to arrive at the Animal Care Centers in the last five years.

“The tragedy of this situation is a reminder that wild animals do not make good pets,” the zoo added. “Responsible pet ownership means making choices that will not negatively impact an individual animal or the environment.”