Alligator relocated after being found in garage of South Carolina home

Next time you switch your garage light on and jump at the sight of a cockroach skittering across the floor by your feet, you can at least be thankful it was a tiny insect and not an angry alligator.

One South Carolina resident had an interesting week, to say the least. While unwanted guests in garages aren’t atypical for coastal towns like Charleston, these creepy-crawlies are usually cockroaches, spiders, maybe a snake, if you’re really unlucky.

Finding an alligator lounging behind your car when you’re just trying to get to work on time? That’s something you don’t see every day.

Thankfully, the City of Charleston’s animal control office was quick to respond to the bizarre call. Clearly, though, the alligator had gotten comfortable on the cool concrete of the garage floor. It also did not appreciate having a catch pole around its neck.

While animal control officials attempted to pull the gator from the garage, the gator fought equally hard to break free. The officer had to keep a tight grip on the catch pole as the alligator flung itself down the driveway, flipping and lunging repeatedly as it tried to fight off its captor.

Eventually, however, officials successfully removed the rowdy gator from the property. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the alligator was then relocated to a pond away from the neighborhood.

How common are alligators in South Carolina?

Around 5 million alligators call the southeastern United States home. Two million of these ancient reptiles live in Louisiana and over a million inhabit Florida.

The remaining 2 million are scattered about other states stretching from the eastern side of Texas all the way up to coastal North Carolina.

South Carolina, while not as jam-packed with gators as LA or FL, has a healthy alligator population of around 100,000. Unlike Florida, however, which has gators in every county, SC’s alligator population sticks to the eastern/lower half of the state nearer and on the coast.

The largest alligator on record in The Palmetto State? A 13-foot, 6-inch colossus weighing over 1,000 pounds. To put that into perspective, the average adult male gator stretches 10-12 feet and weighs 400-500 pounds. Meanwhile, an average adult female is just 8 feet long.

The monster reptile was found during a guided hunt in Lake Moultrie. The third largest lake in the state, Lake Moultrie covers more than 60,000 acres on the eastern side of SC.

Following a grueling 2-hour struggle, the gator was killed and caught by Maryellen Mara-Christian of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. After harvesting 40 pounds of edible meat from the alligator, they sent the body to a taxidermist for preservation.