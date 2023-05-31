Alligator snapping turtles found 45 miles from natural habitat in Florida

As if Florida didn’t have enough strange species of reptile, the Sunshine State also houses the alligator snapping turtle, one of the heaviest freshwater turtles in the world.

These prehistoric-looking predators aren’t unheard of in Florida, but researchers recently discovered a population 45 miles from the area they typically call home.

Baffled by the appearance of the curious carnivores, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute set out to learn more about where they came from and how they swam under the radar for so long.

“The Homosassa River is unusual in that there appears to be a large population of big alligator snapping turtles that must have been there for a significant amount of time without the awareness of scientists,” the FWC Institute told the Miami Herald.

After setting traps filled with fresh fish, along with tins of sardines and oil to make them extra enticing, researchers successfully captured nine alligator snapping turtles.

In their initial analysis, FWC researchers theorized that the turtle population was part of the Suwannee species. Forty-five miles north of the Homosassa, the Suwannee River was thought to be the only home of the Macrochelys suwanniensis turtles.

“All evidence points to these being the Suwannee alligator snapping turtle species,” researchers explained. “[It] is listed as state threatened and supposedly restricted to the Suwannee (River) drainage.

“This leads to the question of whether this is a natural population that has gone undetected until now.”

How could an entire population of alligator snapping turtles go unnoticed?

Alligator snapping turtles regularly reach 200 pounds with 2.5-foot carapaces. So, how is it possible that an entire group of these titanic turtles went unnoticed? Well, the spiky snapping turtle’s size isn’t the only thing that sets it apart from other species.

Almost entirely aquatic, the alligator snapping turtle spends the vast majority of its time underwater. They can go nearly an hour before needing to surface for air and take full advantage of this ability.

While underwater, they remain completely still except to hunt, which they do at night. So still, in fact, they grow algae on their shells!

Their stealthy nature allows them to remain largely out of sight, even when fishers and boaters flock to their waters. “These highly aquatic turtles are secretive and cryptic, and their presence often goes unnoticed by local residents,” the institute said.

Should you ever see an alligator snapping turtle, keep your distance. Contrary to popular belief, they’re no more aggressive than any other reptile. They do, however, possess an impressive bite force of 1,000 pounds – more than enough to snap through bone.

Luckily, as their habits suggest, they have no interest in interactions with humans. As long as you don’t bother them, they won’t bother you. Unless, of course, you happen to be a fish.