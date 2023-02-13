Alligator Spotted in Florida Pond With Its Mouth Taped Shut: ‘It’s Inhumane’

An alligator down in Florida is racking up lots of attention recently. Photographs recently revealed the big toothy reptile with its mouth duct taped shut. WSVN shared the story. A local resident named Amber Lock first spotted the gator back in December. She’s still curious as to what the reptile has been eating.



“I just think about what he’s gonna eat when he finally has that tape removed,” she said “Whoever attempted to trap him and put the tape around his mouth clearly lost him and that’s what started this. But no there were no issues we haven’t had like any animals hurt.”

Lock said she immediately contacted the local Homeowners Associated and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after seeing the taped-out reptile. “I feel that this animal has been suffering for two months and that’s just unacceptable,” she said.

Martha Rivera, an expert with the Everglades Outpost Sanctuary also chimed in on the situation regarding the alligator. She echoed the idea that the gator’s taped-up mouth is unacceptable.

“He loses body mass. He gets dehydrated. You know, if this gator is in a retention pond, the trapper that went out there should definitely not have left him, especially with the tape on the mouth. Then you also have the fact, too, that that tape messes up their skin,” she said.

She went on to explain that while taping the gator’s mouth shut is okay for a temporary transport situation, it’s clearly not a long-term solution. “Someone needs to go back out there and get this alligator. There’s no way that you could just leave it there with its mouth taped shut. It’s inhumane as well. I made a vow to myself that I would not stop until he gets rescued because it’s just so wrong.”

Though the state wildlife agency has yet to provide comment, they do have contracts with local alligator trappers who could easily help assuage the situation and free this gator from its taped-up turmoil.

Trail Camera Photo Shows Massive Alligator Attack Racoon

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission some trail cam photos of an alligator attacking a raccoon. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted its own photo of a raccoon and a gator, although it’s a little more innocent.

The two trail cam photos tell different stories, and we’re not sure how either ended. In the first photo, we see an alligator pouncing into action and launching toward a raccoon. The raccoon scurries away, but it’s hard to imagine the gator didn’t catch up to the raccoon. In the second photo, a raccoon stands with its back to the camera in an upright position, facing a creek. In the water lurks an alligator, its two eyes shining brightly through the night, almost as if to send a warning.

Both photos went viral, and for good reason: both photos are pretty hilarious. “Meanwhile, in Florida,” the commission captions their post.