Alligator traps swimmers in the middle of Texas lake

As the weather grows warmer, countless across the country flock to lakes and rivers in search of a relaxing dip in the cool water. While a great way to spend an afternoon, doing so in the southeastern states comes with the risk of an alligator encounter – a lesson a group of Texas swimmers recently learned the hard way.

Memorial Day Weekend meant a day on the lake for many, including dozens who chose to spend their time off at Lake Raven in Huntsville State Park.

Now, Lake Raven does offer a variety of outdoor activities, including swimming, fishing, and kayaking. As a natural body of water, however, it also has a healthy wildlife population.

The Texas lake is famous for largemouth bass, redear sunfish, catfish, crappie, and, you guessed it, alligators.

On Sunday, May 28, TikTok user Alvaro Ruiz shared a series of videos showing one of the Texas park’s resident alligators. Unfortunately, the gator was swimming by as some two dozen human visitors were stranded on a platform in the middle of the lake.

“All of the people are panicked waiting for wildlife officials to rescue them and to remove the animals,” Ruiz said in the video, which has received over 3 million views since it was posted. “As you can see, everyone out of the water is in panic and the ones that stayed over got stuck.”

In this clip and others, bystanders on land splash the alligator in an effort to shoo it away. Some even throw rocks at it. It should go without saying – but don’t ever do this.

Alligators, in Texas and otherwise, deserve respect and plenty of space

As the footage shows, Texas park rangers eventually arrive to transport the stranded swimmers through the alligator-inhabited water via boat.

While their fellow lakegoers waited for their rescue, the correct course of action was to stay away from the shore and leave the alligator alone. Instead, several chose to harass the alligator.

It cannot be overstated how ill-advised these actions were. Just standing in the water, knowing an alligator is swimming mere feet away, is foolish at best. Intentionally pestering the animal is how attacks happen.

The alligator in the clips has no qualms about approaching the Texas swimmers. Sadly, this is a sign that visitors have fed the gator at some point.

Typically, alligators will do their best to avoid humans. When they’re fed, however, they begin to associate humans with food. This loss of natural fear is what leads to attacks, as alligators can become aggressive in their search for a meal.

If the alligator attacked, it would’ve resulted in injury for the human and death for the gator. The Texas state park visitors weren’t just putting themselves at risk but the alligator as well. This isn’t just reckless, it’s illegal.

Thanks to unregulated hunting, American alligators used to be an endangered species. As a result, alligators are now a protected species in all 10 states where they occur – including Texas. This means it’s illegal to harm, kill, or harass them.

Should you ever see an alligator, do not feed it. Additionally, though they’re unlikely to charge, it’s best to give gators about 60 feet of space. Maintaining a respectful distance from wildlife ensures the safety of both you and the animals that call the outdoor space home.