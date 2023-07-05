Alligator found wandering Louisiana neighborhood wrangled by police

Louisiana police apprehended an intruder of a different kind over the weekend after receiving reports of a 5-foot alligator wandering a residential area.

St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to calls regarding the “suspicious subject” on July 1, sending the SWAT team to the neighborhood to collect the reptilian interloper. In a subsequent Facebook post, police recounted the relocation mission, including a video of the gator’s capture.

“Suspicious Subject Apprehended,” police wrote jokingly. “Last night, SWAT responded to Walnut Street in LaPlace in reference to a suspicious subject wandering in the neighborhood.”

In the footage, three Louisiana officers follow the small alligator across a resident’s yard, snatching at it as lunges forward with each attempt at capture. Then, while one officer grabs the gator’s face with his bare hand (don’t ever do this), another subdues it, taping its mouth shut for safe transport.

As they attempt to lift it, the little gator writhes again, flinging itself out of the officer’s arms and back to the ground. On the third attempt, they successfully carry the alligator to the waiting truck.

“Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the suspect who resisted arrest,” police continued in their light-hearted post. “Eventually, officers were able to apprehend the suspect – a 5 ft. gator. Officers took the suspect into custody, then released it back into the swamp where it belongs. And, all is well again on Walnut Street.”

Louisiana alligator released back into the wild

Luckily, this gator’s small size means it was only around 20-25 pounds, making it relatively easy to move by hand. For comparison, the average adult male is over twice the size of this one in length and can weigh up to 1,000 pounds. Obviously, it would take far more than two police officers to transport an animal that massive.

Every year, licensed Nuisance Alligator Hunters capture and remove over 1,000 nuisance gators from Louisiana. As this alligator wasn’t causing any trouble or posing a threat to residents, however, it wasn’t deemed a nuisance and was therefore released back into the wild rather than eliminated.

As the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries explains, “the mere presence of an alligator does not qualify it as a nuisance, even if it is located in an unexpected place.”

Alligators, especially those less than 4 feet long, have a strong natural fear of humans. Because of this, their first instinct is to flee rather than fight when approached. Unfortunately, however, this fear can be lost through feeding.

Believe it or not, it’s not that unusual for someone to purposefully feed a wild alligator. Though their intentions may be good, they’re putting themselves and others in danger and virtually guaranteeing the death of the gator in the future.

That said, feeding can also happen unintentionally. The main way this happens is through dumping food or fish scraps into the water or leaving them on the shore. Though the intention in doing so isn’t to feed alligators, the result is the same as hand feeding.

To keep yourself and wildlife safe, dispose of food and scraps in the trash rather than in the water, especially in areas with large alligator populations, such as Florida and Louisiana. It’s a small act, but it could save a life!