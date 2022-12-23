alligators-survive-frozen-lakes-by-sticking-snouts-out-of-ice

Alligators have an interesting survival skill when it comes to winter temperatures, and it’s something called icing. This technique allows the gators to remain in the water but raise their snouts above the surface when the body of water freezes over.

Gators don’t typically live in cold climates or in places where it snows, but there are some gators who live in wildlife sanctuaries and conservation areas all over the US. To survive the freeze, the cold-blooded reptiles use icing.

Last winter, an employee with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation posted a photo of gators with their snouts sticking out of the surface of a frozen lake. Their bodies were somewhat visible under the ice, which made the whole scene a little bit gruesome. But, the alligators were perfectly fine. Just exercising a skill that nature gave them.

What is Icing and Why Do Alligators Do It?

According to a report from CNN last winter, icing is directly linked to brumation, which is similar to how mammals hibernate in winter. Gators lower their metabolic rates, becoming slow and lethargic, almost comatose. They leave their snouts above water, and when the big freeze comes, they’re still able to breathe.

Since alligators are cold-blooded, they rely on external factors to regulate their temperatures. Such as a warm rock or sand heated by the sun. Icing is just another way gators have evolved to adapt to their surroundings and regulate their temperatures with what they have.

Although, it’s important that the water doesn’t completely freeze. Like with any reptile, that would kill them. It’s more like the gators do what iguanas in Florida do: they go momentarily comatose, though their bodies are still functioning. The gators don’t fall out of trees and hit you on the head, though.

“The gators won’t freeze if the water stays liquid,” said David Arbour with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation in a Facebook comment. “Their snouts are just cartilage so freezing doesn’t hurt their snouts […] They can still move and are aware of things.”

Gator Found in South Carolina After Someone Most Likely Released it Upstate

Back in October, the Greenville Police Department responded to a call about a baby alligator roaming the streets. Alligators aren’t known to live in upstate South Carolina. There it sometimes gets much colder than in the southern part of the state.

Alligators typically can survive temperatures that hover around 40 degrees. Anything below that spells disaster for gators. Greg Lucas of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources commented on gators upstate in April 2022. Then, there was a hoax floating around about an alligator in the area.

“It’s a death sentence for an alligator to release it in an Upstate reservoir,” said Lucas at the time. “That’s an irresponsible and cruel act. Alligators don’t do well in cold waters. Since alligators are not supposed to be here in the Upstate, it also frightens Upstate boaters or lake visitors when they see an alligator.”

Gators may have a natural technique for surviving the cold, but they’re still cold-blooded at the end of the day. There’s only so much a gator can take when the temperature shifts so drastically.