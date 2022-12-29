Almost 700 Bats Released in Houston, Texas After Being Frozen in Brutal Weather Conditions

It’s been a dangerous winter for Texas’ bat population, some 1,600 of whom nearly died during a brutal cold snap in Houston last week. Thankfully, however, Houston Humane Society’s wildlife director, Mary Warwick, took a special interest in the miniature mammals.

With Christmas on the horizon, Warwick was out doing some holiday shopping, battling against the freezing winds on the journeys to and from her car. And it was these unforgiving gusts that reminded her of the local bats. They were no doubt uncomfortable in the unusually cold temperature, if not in serious danger.

At the very coldest, the Mexican free-tailed bats living in Houston can withstand temperatures in the 40s safely, though they prefer much warmer weather. On Christmas weekend, the local temperature plummeted to the 20s, the wind chill making it feel closer to 0.

Unable to shake the mental image of frozen bats, Mary Warwick took a detour on the way home. Forty minutes from home, she stopped by a bridge she knew was a popular nesting location among the tiny fliers. As expected, the wildlife expert found more than 100 bats. To her horror, however, their little bodies littered the ground rather than hanging peacefully beneath the metallic structure.

Assuming the bats were dead but hoping there might still be a chance to save them, Warwick gingerly packed them in a box. She then placed the box on her heated passenger seat and continued on her drive home. While she drove, the box began to shake slightly, the bats inside chirping and moving, slowly coming back to life.

More than 1,500 Houston-Area Bats Saved by Dedicated Wildlife Expert

As relief flooded through her, Mary Warwick decided that she would save as many of the Houston bats as possible. And in the following days, she returned to the bridge again and again, collecting more bats and bringing them to her attic for safety and warmth.

Two days later, Warwick received an exciting call. More than 900 bats had been rescued from another bridge in Pearland, Texas. With the rescue mission gaining traction, more people showed up to retrieve the bats from beneath Houston’s Waugh Bridge and bring them to Warwick.

Each bat was treated with the utmost care, their bodies warmed in an incubator and then hydrated with subcutaneous fluids. The bats were organized into dog kennels by colony, preventing any fights or confusion. They then peacefully entered a state of hibernation.

After a week in the warm attic, the Houston weather finally returned to normal, allowing Warwick to safely release the bats back into the wild. On Wednesday (December 28), almost 700 bats were returned to the Waugh Bridge. Meanwhile, about 850 were returned to the bridge in Pearland.

Sadly, not every bat made it out of the ordeal alive. According to Warwick, more than 100 bats died due to the cold or the fall from the bridge. As of now, 56 are recovering at the Bat World sanctuary and 20 remain under Warwick’s care.