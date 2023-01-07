Amateur Archaeologist Deciphers Cave Art Described as ‘First Known Writing in History’

Prehistoric cave art has fascinated and perplexed humans for centuries. Images of animals like bison likely tell hunting tales or honor the creatures that kept prehistoric peoples fed. However, writings found in Stone Age cave art around the globe have wholly remained undecipherable for at least 150 years. That is, until now. An amateur archaeologist by night, internet sleuth Ben Bacon has deciphered what experts have called the “first known writing in history.”

An article in the Cambridge Archaeological Journal states that 67-year-old Ben Bacon’s weekend hobby has led to the “first specific reading of European Upper Paleolithic communication.”

According to MSN, the writings Bacon decoded are found in at least 400 caves across Europe. Some of these date as far back as 25,000 years. Although these examples of prehistoric cave art were found about 150 years ago, their meaning has remained a mystery since.

What the New Discovery Means for Archaeology:

What exactly did Bacon’s findings determine? Per the news outlet, the amateur archaeologist determined paleolithic hunter-gatherers would inscribe in their cave art information about how many animals they would need to harvest in order to survive. This prehistoric data includes pictures of bulls, horses, aurochs (a large wild Eurasian ox that is now extinct), and stags. In addition, they used basic symbols like lines, dots, and figures that somewhat mirror the modern alphabet. These would track animal breeding seasons and due dates.

Tracking birthing patterns among various animals for Stone Age people was important for one main reason. More than anything, it could help hunter-gatherers roughly estimate how big a herd of animals might grow to be. Therefore, they would be able to determine what kinds of animals they would need to harvest should one animal’s herd lack in growth.

Bacon more holistically said that his new discovery could help us better understand prehistoric homo sapiens in a way we never have before. Reflecting on this new knowledge and the cave art of prehistoric people, the amateur archaeologist said, “They’ve conventionally been thought of as superstitious people who try to use hunting magic to kill animals. The [cave art] signs are actually a scientific observational database of information that they build up over many years and sometimes decades.”

30,000-Year-Old Cave Art Destroyed By Vandals

Part of what makes cave art so fascinating, aside from its visual mystique, is that these seemingly simplistic symbols, shapes, and scenes have endured millennia. Truthfully, while we live in an extremely modern age compared to prehistoric peoples, these cave art pieces will likely endure for tens of thousands more years—if people leave them alone. Sadly, in an ancient cave in South Australia, this will not be the case. In December, a 30,000-year-old work of cave art was permanently destroyed due to the work of thoughtless vandals.

Local residents have called the destruction of the cave art “frankly shocking.” Reports state the destruction occurred at the national heritage site in South Australia’s Koonalda Cave. The vandalism covering the now-irreparable cave art reads, “Don’t look now, but this is a death cave.”