Gigantic American crocodile spotted basking on Florida boat

Visiting South Florida is a bit like taking a trip to Jurassic Park. Exploring the Everglades, you could encounter a 13-foot python, a 12-foot alligator, and a 15-foot crocodile all in a single day.

You might even get lucky enough to come across an enormous croc outside of the National Park, the reptile basking mere feet away on an open-sided boat!

Wait, what do you mean, “That’s not ‘lucky'”?

In the words of Steve Irwin, look at the size of that crocodile! According to Jenna Greer, a boat captain in Islamorada, a village in the Florida Keys, he claimed the ship for himself some time ago and now comes there often to sunbathe.

Apparently, the giant 10-foot crocodile isn’t the only one to visit the boat, he’s just the one who appears to enjoy it the most.

“I was coming into work in the early morning to set up my boat that’s docked next to this derelict one and he was there,” Greer told Newsweek. “He’s there often actually […] and he’s aware that I’m around but not so shy as to jump in the water and swim away like other crocs I’ve seen in the area.”

In their first meeting, the croc basked for around half an hour after Greer arrived at her boat. As the reptiles often climb aboard to sleep overnight, however, it’s possible he was there much longer.

American crocodiles are far more uncommon than alligators

Home to the second-largest alligator population in the country, Florida holds a mind-boggling 1.3 million gators within its borders. They’re in every county and virtually every body of freshwater available. Even small neighborhood ponds are known to house a gator or two.

Crocodiles, on the other hand, are far less common. Across the entire state, there are only around 2,000 adult crocs, practically all of which live in the southernmost tip.

This is one of the many things that make the Everglades so special! The Florida park is the only place in the world where alligators and crocodiles coexist.

For Jenna Greer, seeing a croc isn’t all that unusual – even one as large as the boat basking behemoth of Islamorada.

This guy is a bit out of the ordinary, however, as he doesn’t seem to mind the Florida heat. “They’re pretty common in this area but still scarce when it gets really hot like it does in the summer months,” Greer said.

Why the croc is resting with his mouth open

We all need the sun to survive, but crocodiles and other reptiles rely on it even more. As ectotherms, they use sunlight to keep their body temperature regulated. Reptiles bask for this reason – they need the sun’s warmth to raise their body to a healthy temperature.

Like any animal, though, they can also become overheated. And in Florida, with average temperatures in the high 80s in summer, it’s easy to do.

When this happens, they either open their mouths to expel extra body heat or escape the sun. For crocodiles, this often means diving underwater to cool off.

As the croc on the boat was already lounging with his mouth open, indicating his body had reached an optimal temperature, he likely dove into the water soon after having his photo taken.