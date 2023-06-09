American crocodile has first documented ‘virgin birth’ after living alone for 16 years

A female American crocodile accomplished the seemingly impossible: despite being isolated in a reptile park enclosure for 16 years, she laid a clutch of over a dozen eggs.

“If there’s one thing the history of evolution has taught us, it’s that life will not be contained. … Life finds a way.”

The general premise of Jurassic Park is, sadly, unrealistic. DNA molecules break down and decay over time and the last dinosaur died over 65 million years ago. There’s nothing left to use, even if we did supplement with frog DNA.

One element of the film holds absolute truth, however, and that is the idea behind Jeff Goldblum’s iconic monologue. Life, indeed, finds a way. An American crocodile in Costa Rica proved this to be true when her clutch of eggs became the first-ever recorded case of a crocodile “virgin birth.”

In 2002, the female croc, then two years old, was taken into captivity. She became a resident of Parque Reptilandia in Costa Rica, where she would remain alone for the next 16 years.

Because of the reptile‘s lifelong isolation, park workers were more than a little shocked to find a clutch of 14 eggs in her enclosure in January 2018.

The discovery was astounding in that it marked the first of its kind for crocodiles. Additionally, however, it provided “tantalizing insights” into the origins of virgin births, also known as facultative parthenogenesis (FP).

More specifically, it shed light on the fact that there may be even more truth to Jurassic Park than we thought.

Virgin birth in American crocodile suggests strong possibility in dinosaurs

In a Biology Letters study published on Wednesday (June 7), researchers reported that 7 of the 14 American crocodile eggs were viable. Hoping that they would hatch, zookeepers transferred the eggs to an incubator.

Disappointingly, they did not hatch. So, three months later, staff members opened the eggs. Of the seven eggs, the contents of six were “not discernible.” One, however, proved promising.

The seventh egg contained a fully formed but non-viable American crocodile fetus. Through genetic analysis, researchers determined it was 99.9% identical to the mother.

Though it was “disappointing” that the egg didn’t hatch, the discovery of a virgin birth in a crocodile marked a major breakthrough in evolutionary science.

FP is now documented in birds, direct descendants of dinosaurs, and crocodilians. This suggests a common ancestor, further strengthening their bond. Birds and American crocodiles are the last remaining archosaurs, a group that also included dinosaurs and pterosaurs.

As crocodiles and birds are both capable of FP, their extinct relatives are likely to have been capable of virgin births as well.

One theory is that FP becomes more likely in endangered species. As populations near extinction, evolutionary desperation takes over, resulting in a virgin birth. As study leader Dr. Warren Booth explained, this may have occurred in some species of dinosaurs.

”The fact that the mechanism of parthenogenesis is the same in so many different species suggests that it is a very ancient trait that has been inherited throughout the ages,” he told BBC. “So this supports the idea that dinosaurs could also reproduce this way.”