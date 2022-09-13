American Hunter Bags Local Legend ‘Man-Eating Dinosaur’ Crocodile on Africa Hunt

A man from Texas experienced the hunting trip of a lifetime while on a 10-day excursion at Humani Ranch in the Savé Valley of Zimbabwe. He capped off the trip with a certifiably legendary kill in the shape of a massive crocodile that terrified many locals in the area.

Garrett Wales of Brock, Texas hunted through the rough terrain for several days. After making a few smaller kills, he turned his sights on a pond that local legend said was home to a dangerous, man-eating giant crocodile. Wales recounted the extraordinary story in an interview with Field and Stream.

“As we were getting ready to head out, they had been talking to some other locals in the village,” Wales tells F&S. “They came back and said ‘hey, these guys are saying there’s this crocodile out in an irrigation pond.’ Now, when we say irrigation pond, it’s full of vegetation. There was this legend of this croc that lived there, but no one we knew had actually seen it.”

The Hunt of a Lifetime for a Giant Crocodile

The pond in question was a place often used by locals to gather water, wash clothes, and even bathe during the peaks of summer. Wales learned from local residents that the giant crocodile posed a threat to local safety. He decided to target the creature as part of his hunting trip hoping to give back to the community he was visiting. Despite being such a massive creature, the crocodile was elusive and difficult to track down.

“As we were walking out, all of a sudden, my PH stops,” Wales said. “This thing was sunning in the reeds. He lays eyes on it right before it slides back into the water. I didn’t see it but he confirmed the crocodile was a monster.”

Wales and his guides tracked the elusive crocodile hard for the next five days. They walked along the paths next to the pond several times a day. Two days into the hunt, they saw the croc, but it slid back into the water and escaped before Wales could get a shot in. On the fifth day though, the opportunity presented itself.

“We were about to go in for lunch, and we decided to make one more lap around the irrigation pond. Lo and behold, we come around the corner and were expecting to maybe see him in the reeds, but he was on our side of the bank just 5 to 7 yards from us,” Wales said.

Wales gathered himself, aimed his rifle, and made the shot about seven yards from the land. Killing the giant crocodile. According to National Geographic, Nile crocodiles can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh in excess of 1,650 pounds. They estimate 200 people in Africa are killed each year from crocodile attacks. Most crocodile hunting takes place in central and southern Africa where hunting fees play an important part in wildlife conservation.

Wales said the croc he killed was 15 feet long and took nine people to move.

“[It’s] a proper, man-eating dinosaur of a croc,” Wales wrote in a Facebook post. “It was an experience I’ll never forget.”