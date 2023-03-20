Ancient Giant Eagle Species Discovered, Likely Feasted on Kangaroos with Giant Talons

Not that long ago, a giant eagle flew Australian skies and preyed on mammals below with massive talons. Meet Dynaotaetys gaffe.

I love a good species discovery. It’s one of the most exciting elements of science and our ever-evolving understanding of the planet we inhabit. And Australia’s Dynatoaetus gaffe, or Gaff’s powerful eagle, is exactly that.

Curiously, evidence of the giant eagle has around since the 1950s, we just didn’t know it. Four large, distinctly-bird bones (in fossil form) were found in southern Australia’s Flinders Ranges in 1956, 1969, and afterward. Now, Flinders University is finally able to piece together the ancient bird of prey’s story with further fossil evidence.

Published March 16 in the Journal of Ornithology, the university’s paper details a further 28 bones discovered by their team. The result is a remarkable giant eagle species from Australia’s megafauna-laden past.

Gaff’s Powerful Eagle: An Australian Giant

Dynatoaetus gaffe would have resembled our modern day eagles, but at remarkable size. Living over 60,000 years ago, Gaff’s eagle would’ve held an almost 10-foot wingspan. It had enormous talons to match, each foot capable of snatching small-to-mid-sized kangaroos, koalas, and other similarly sized marsupials of the time from the Australian Outback. Gaff’s giant was, by all accounts, the largest continental eagle we know of at this time.

The largest eagle species of today put this ancient giant into perspective. Ornithologists at large accept three species as having the longest wingspan. listed below next to the ancient species:

Species Wingspan Gaff’s eagle (Dynatoaetus gaffe) 10 feet Martial eagle (Polemaetus bellicosus) 8.5 feet Steller’s Sea Eagle (Haliaeetus pelagicus) 8.3 feet American Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) 8.2 feet

“It’s often been noted how few large land predators Australia had back then, so Dynatoaetus helps fill that gap,” offers Ellen Mather, study author and Flinders University paleontologist, in the group’s statement.

“This discovery reveals that this incredible family of birds was once much more diverse in Australia, and that raptors were also impacted by the mass extinction that wiped out most of Australia’s megafauna,” Mather adds.

‘Humongous’ Eagle was Top Avian Predator of Its Time

In a word, co-author Tevor Worthy describes the ancient eagle as “humongous.”

In fact, Dynatoaetus was “larger than any other eagle from other continents, and almost as large as the world’s largest eagles once found on the islands of New Zealand and Cuba, including the whopping extinct [28 pound] Haast’s eagle of New Zealand,” Worthy adds as part of Flinders’ statement.

Dynatoaetus‘ closest living counterpart is thought to be the Philippine eagle, a remarkable species oft-toted as the most powerful eagle on the planet.

Wedge-tailed eagle, Aquila audax, young, threat posture, Menindee, New South Wales, Australia. (Photo by: Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

During this giant eagle’s time (the late Pleistocene Epoch), other giant animals, or megafauna, walked Earth, flew her skies and swam her seas. And as mammoths battled continental ice and sabretooth cats, Dynatoaetus gaffe would’ve been one of the top avian predators alive. If not the top. It would’ve had access to far larger species of marsupials than are alive today, too.

Australia experienced a mass die-off of megafauna around 50,000 years ago. This included Dynatoaetus alongside other giant, ancient eagle and vulture species. Interestingly, one eagle that Dynatoaetus lived alongside, the wedge-tailed eagle, still lives in Australia to this day.

“Given that the Australian birds of prey used to be more diverse, it could mean that the Wedge-tailed Eagle in the past was more limited in where it lived and what it ate,” study author Mather hypothesizes. “Otherwise, it would have been directly competing against the giant Dynatoaetus for those resources.”